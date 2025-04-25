Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani gets her future predicted by Remo D'Souza: ‘I think she's gonna…’

Every few months, the Hindi film industry introduces audiences to a new star kid. While some manage to impress audiences, others are brutally trolled and compared to their actor parents. Well, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani falls in the first category. Lucky for her! Despite her debut film Azaad tanking at the box office, Rasha emerged as a promising new talent, who can not only act but also burn the dance floor. Yes, we are talking about her sizzling performance in the dance number Uyi Amma, which was so good that it even made Tamannah Bhatia join her for a fun Instagram reel. Rasha Thadani in Uyi Amma

Well, Rasha Thadani has now received praise from one of the most respected and popular choreographers of the country — the one and only, Remo D'Souza. In a recent chat with Instant Bollywood, Remo was asked who has the potential to be the next big dancer in the industry. To this, he replied, “One girl I have seen, I think she is fantastic and, in future, I think she's gonna do really good, is Rasha.” Reviewing Rasha’s performance in Uyi Amma, Remo stated, “Outstanding she is!” A proud moment for mommy Raveena Tandon indeed!

Malaika Arora, who was also a part of this interview, completely agreed with Remo. Lauding Rasha, Malaika shared, “She’s a fabulous dancer! I think, the young ones still have to prove themselves, we have not really seen much. They are all like grooving… She’s the only one whose done an out and out massy song.” The OG Chaiyya Chaiyya girl concluded that all the newcomers have come fully prepared and they’ll be fantastic dancers.

Apart from Azaad’s dance number Uyi Amma and Holi song Birangay, netizens got a glimpse of Rasha’s crazy dance skills when she recreated Raveena and Govinda’s iconic 2002 song Akhiyon Se Goli Maare with latter’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja at a party. We can’t wait for Rasha to announce her next project!