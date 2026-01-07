Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Ravi Kishan not replacing Boman Irani in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2; Boman to begin shoot in Delhi from this date

    Actor Ravi Kishan talks about joining Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. HT City can confirm Boman Irani will be back.

    Published on: Jan 07, 2026 11:27 AM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    There’s good news for fans of the 2006 film Khosla Ka Ghosla. Its sequel, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, currently being shot in Delhi, has also welcomed a new addition to its cast: actor Ravi Kishan. The 56-year-old shares, “I was so excited to be joining this cast. I will be a part of the Delhi schedule.”

    Ravi Kishan will play a new character in the sequel to Khosla Ka Ghosla, not replacing Boman Irani as Madan Khurana.
    Ravi Kishan will play a new character in the sequel to Khosla Ka Ghosla, not replacing Boman Irani as Madan Khurana.

    However, the absence of actor Boman Irani on the first day of the shoot left many fans curious about whether his iconic character, Khurana, would return. Ravi’s addition further fuelled speculation that he might be stepping into Boman’s shoes. However, HT City can confirm that Boman is set to join the shoot from tomorrow i.e. January 8.

    Ravi adds, “Everyone is there, I am not replacing him. Mine is a new character. The script is amazing. All my fans will get to see me in a very different avatar.”

    Sources also tell us that the current schedule will continue for another 20 days. Much like the first film, the story is largely set within a house. Locations such as Noida, Gurugram, and Connaught Place are also on the radar.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Ravi Kishan Not Replacing Boman Irani In Khosla Ka Ghosla 2; Boman To Begin Shoot In Delhi From This Date
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Ravi Kishan Not Replacing Boman Irani In Khosla Ka Ghosla 2; Boman To Begin Shoot In Delhi From This Date
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes