Ravi Kishan not replacing Boman Irani in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2; Boman to begin shoot in Delhi from this date

There’s good news for fans of the 2006 film Khosla Ka Ghosla . Its sequel, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, currently being shot in Delhi, has also welcomed a new addition to its cast: actor Ravi Kishan. The 56-year-old shares, “I was so excited to be joining this cast. I will be a part of the Delhi schedule.”

However, the absence of actor Boman Irani on the first day of the shoot left many fans curious about whether his iconic character, Khurana, would return. Ravi’s addition further fuelled speculation that he might be stepping into Boman’s shoes. However, HT City can confirm that Boman is set to join the shoot from tomorrow i.e. January 8.

Ravi adds, “Everyone is there, I am not replacing him. Mine is a new character. The script is amazing. All my fans will get to see me in a very different avatar.”

Sources also tell us that the current schedule will continue for another 20 days. Much like the first film, the story is largely set within a house. Locations such as Noida, Gurugram, and Connaught Place are also on the radar.