RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final| Maniesh Paul, Adarsh Gourav, Angad Bedi and other celebs pick their champions

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) clash in the finals of Indian Premiere League 2025 for their maiden title, here are some of our Bollywood celebs telling us who they hope to become the champion of IPL 2025. Bollywood celebrities talk about their favourite IPL team for the finale

Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul has shown love to the PBKS team!

As a Punjabi, I know everybody expects me to support PBKS. But my son, Yuvan, and I are ardent followers of Virat Kohli. I think RCB has been playing exceptionally well. It’s the 18th year of IPL for Virat, and I hope he wins the cup for the team.

Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait is going all out to support RCB

RCB! RCB! RCB! They will fight for the cup. The whole country wants the team to win. Even they want to win! I’m really excited to experience a mad, thrilling game of cricket and see Virat Kohli play his heart out. They’ve had a brilliant run in the tournament this year, and this final win will be ours!

Adivi Sesh

Adivi Sesh is conflicted between RCB and PBKS

I am rooting for RCB in this clash. But I love Shreyas Iyer as a player and captain, so I’m conflicted! May the best man win — or maybe should it be the best team!

Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi is looking forward to the IPL finale today.

RCB for me all the way. It’s been 18 years for RCB without winning. Ram ji ka vanvaas bhi 14 saal ka tha! Virat deserves the trophy and a send-off from the field. It’s rather unfortunate that we did not see that in whites in England, hopefully we’ll see that in red.

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya is a King Kohli fan

I am supporting RCB — there is an emotional reason also. It’s because RCB has never won any IPL title till now. So, I really want them to win and main dil se unki taraf hoon because they are a great team, but they have never been able to win so far.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Jannat Zubair can't stop raving about Shreyas Iyer.

I’m supporting PBKS. Despite having uncapped players, they’ve outperformed the more experienced names. Shreyas Iyer has been phenomenal as a player and captain, leading with calm and confidence.

Aahana S Kumra

PBKS are really the underdog story this IPL. Shreyas has great leadership qualities and he is excelling at that. I think Shreyas is going to lift the trophy. And though I love King Kohli and RCB, I love the underdog story even better!

Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav talks about his favourite IPL team

I’m rooting for PBKS. My two fave players are Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer. Priyansh is explosive, he gives the stats. Shreyas is technically one of the most flawless batsmen we have — a future Indian captain.

Aditya Seal

Aditya Seal is clearly a Virat Kohli fan

I am definitely supporting Virat Kohli. Look how I said Virat Kohli and not RCB. When it comes to franchises, I have always supported MI, but this edition, there’s been an emotion towards Virat. He has achieved everything under the sun, but somehow it's this one trophy that has eluded him for 18 years. And let's not forget it's the 18th edition of IPL, so it's his year for sure.