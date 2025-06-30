Revisiting Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first interview as she completes 25 years in Bollywood: ‘Refugee is going to be…’

25 years ago today, the world was introduced to not one but two stars in the making when filmmaker J. P. Dutta’s film Refugee (2000) released in theatres. We are talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, who went on to grow as actors in the coming years, blowing the audience away with their incredible talent and unmatchable screen presence. Celebrating this huge milestone in her career, Bebo shared mesmerising stills from the film, and wrote, “25 years and forever to go … ❤️🌈♾️.” Well, on this special occasion, let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit Kareena’s first ever interview. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known as the OG diva of Bollywood. Over the years she has grown not only as an actor but also as an individual. But even in her first interview, which was taken 25 years ago, the beauty was exactly as confident as she is today. A tad bit nervous, but incredibly sure of herself. In a viral clip from the interview, when asked how she feels about working at such a young age, Kareena replied, “I don't feel anything, so I am... I don't know what to say. After seeing the AV what did I feel? Yeah I felt that the film is going to be a huge success and we all are going to be appreciated because we all have put in so much effort and, that's it. The film is going to be a very very very very big success.”

How gorgeous is she? Well, netizens can’t get enough of Kareena and her first interview clip. Showering love on Bebo in the comment section below, one social media user shared, “Kareena as a newcomer ... looking so young...so fresh ... sweet teenager ... from then as a promising newcomer to today as a big star actress / a diva ...she has had such a wonderful and glorious career...and in terms of career longevity, challenging roles, wide range as an actress...she has had a more successful career than her elder sister Karisma Kapoor,” whereas another pointed out, “She looks so lovely - it’s purely organic and her confidence is amazing.” Another comment read, “She was so raw and innocent at that time…,” while a netizen joked, “She didn't feel anything thats why reached on the top. So stop feeling start working 😂.”

We wish Kareena many congratulations as she completes 25 glorious years in the industry. We are now eagerly waiting for the actor to announce her next!