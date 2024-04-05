Ricky Kej: I would do a Bollywood song if it has a social message

Three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej has been an environmentalist for many years. From making music about Kiribati, the first country that the rising sea levels are likely to swallow up due to climate change and elephant conservation, among other causes, he likes his music to reflect his beliefs. Ask if he ever wishes to compose music for a Hindi film and Kej says, “I love listening to Bollywood music. If I’m offered to compose music for a Bollywood film that has a social message at its heart or if the song is about conservation, perhaps about Indian culture, or is in thumri style, I would surely do it. I really hope people who make such films approach me.” Ricky Kej

The musician, who prefers contentment as an artiste over popularity, adds that he doesn’t see film music as the only way to survive or thrive: “When people say that I should do films to gain popularity, as that would help my independent music become popular, I don’t agree with that thought process. I like to create music that’s for myself and that represents what I stand for. It finds a niche audience, but a dedicated one. My songs might not get 300 million views on YouTube, I might not have 10 million followers on Instagram, but you get a loyal audience that loves your music. You get the satisfaction of making music that you love.”

Kej accepts that he loves “Hindi film music” and would “do a Bollywood film if it has a social message at heart”. He explains, “I am a huge fan of Vishal-Sheykhar (composer duo). My favourites are Salim-Sulaiman (composers). I love them. The kind of music they have made over the decades is amazing. I also love Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy (composers). In fact, now my dream project is to do a mainstream film song that’s about a social cause, but it should be for a film that’s meaningful and not just a commercial one with some cause sprinkled in-between.”

Ask about his upcoming projects, and Kej, who won his third Grammy last year for his album Divine Tides with The Police legend Stewart Copeland, mentions that he’s currently working on the post-production of an orchestral album with the rock legend. “We recorded it in five days at the Abbey Road Studios in London earlier this year. It should release by the end of 2024. I am also working on a mindfulness album that should release in a couple of months,” he ends.

