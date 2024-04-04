Hrithik Roshan reacts as Fighter breaks Animal's record, becomes biggest Bollywood film on Netflix
Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor-starrer Fighter garnered 12.4 million views on Netflix in just 10 days, the fastest Bollywood film to do so.
Fighter had its OTT release on Netflix on March 21, 2024. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's aerial action film was released in theatres on January 25, 2024. On Thursday, Hrithik took to Instagram Stories to re-share a tweet about Fighter leaving behind Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster Animal and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki to become the most viewed Hindi film in first 10 days on Netflix. Also read: Fighter becomes 3rd most popular non-English film on Netflix
Fighter beats Animal and Dunki on Netflix
Originally shared by Bollywood Box Office on X, the tweet read, "Fighter has broken all previous records on Netflix for a Bollywood Film, leaving behind the previous bests Animal and Dunki by a wide margin. This Hrithik Roshan-starrer garnered 12.4 million views in just 10 days. It has become the fastest Bollywood film to get these figures." Sharing it on Instagram Stories, Hrithik wrote, “Yo! (dizzy emoji).”
Animal dropped on Netflix on January 26, 2024, on the occasion of Republic Day, while Dunki made its debut on the platform on February 15, 2024. While Animal was released in theatres on December 1, 2023, Dunki's theatrical release date was December 21, 2023.
About Fighter
The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi as IAF officers. It is about a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in Kashmir.
As an excerpt from Hindustan Times' Fighter movie review read, "Fighter is a full-on entertainer that engages and excites in equal parts. It is high on patriotism but it never resorts to chest-thumping chants of Jai Hind or Hindustan Zindabad. The scene where Hrithik makes a reference to IOP (India Occupied Pakistan) in the climax certainly calls for loud cheers, and proves why Hindi films know best how to show love for their country. Watch Fighter for a pure paisa vasool experience, good-looking performances and some gravity-defying aerial action that won’t give you a headache but leave you with a sense of pride."
