Ricky Kej: Song on Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya comes with a strong sense of devotion

Grammy Award-winning Ricky Kej has composed a song to welcome Lord Ram back to Ayodhya for an upcoming documentary, and he feels it comes with a great sense of honour. The music composer says the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 holds great significance in everyone’s life. Ricky Kej is excited about consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

“The consecration of the Ram temple is extremely important for everyone. While growing up, I was not mature enough to understand the importance of the same. And that has changed now. Today, I understand that the event has got a lot of historical significance. It is the birthplace of Lord Rama. And it is beautiful that a temple is being built over there. Now, people from all over the world can go there and seek Lord Rama’s blessings. It holds a great significance,” Kej tells us.

In fact, composing the track on Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya is connected to his life in a more personal way, which makes it more special. Kej has composed the song titled, Ram Ke Hriday Mein, for author Amish Tripathi’s upcoming documentary, Ram Janmabhoomi: Return of a Splendid Sun.

“This was something initiated by Amish Tripathi. He approached me to create a song which is inspired by Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya… And the release of the song was timed with the event. And it is special to me because of my father,” he shares.

How? Explaining the reason, Kej says, “ He is absolutely thrilled by what's going on. He is 81, and he used to feel that there would never come a day in his life when the Ram Mandir would be built. He always wanted that, and now he is overjoyed with it. He is thrilled about it, and that makes me happy. He always says that he likes all my music, but this one looks like it's his favourite song”.

Here, the award-winning musician shares that he uses the strings of music to express his emotions, saying, “Music is my language. It is my way to communicate my emotions to an audience. And that's what I do through my songs, be it happy or sad”.

“In this song, it is about being happy. The emotions are of complete joy. And a very strong sense of devotion,” ends Kej, who will be watching the ceremony live on television.