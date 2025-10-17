Rise and Fall | Arjun Bijlani on fight with Akriti Negi: I hope she learns from her mistakes

Arjun Bijlani lifted the trophy of Rise and Fall Season 1, defeating Aarush Bhola and Arbaaz Khan in a thrilling finale. In a candid chat with HT City, the actor opened up about the intense nature of the competition, his equation with fellow contestants, and behind-the-scenes moments — including revelations about Dhanashree’s gameplay and more. Arjun Bijlani and Akriti Negi

Reflecting on his strategy, Arjun emphasized the importance of survival in a game that tests every player’s wit and patience. “I never underestimate my competitors. When 15 people come together, you have to be very observant, and by nature, I’m very observant,” says Arjun, adding, “There were so many things to understand in this game because your progress depended entirely on your gameplay.”

While the victory was sweet, Arjun admits that being away from family and navigating the game’s emotional highs and lows wasn’t easy. “I did lose my cool on a few occasions, but that’s what happens when you’re part of such a show,” he confesses. “I tried to play the game with integrity, but there were certain situations where I had heated arguments.”

One of the major incidents during the show was Arjun’s confrontation with Akriti Negi, who had abused him and shown him a finger — something that earned her massive backlash online. Addressing the issue, Arjun says, “I think forgiving is very important. Akriti is a very pretty, talented girl, a beautiful dancer. She even apologised in front of everyone, and I respect that. We’ve had great moments after that. I like to forget the past because she’s going to do many more shows. I just hope she doesn’t repeat the mistakes she made with a senior person.” He clarifies that he never intended to hold a grudge and chose to focus on moving forward.

During the show, Arjun’s son Ayaan made a surprise appearance and informed him that Aditya Narayan was “playing” him. Initially, Arjun gave Aditya the benefit of the doubt, but later learned the full truth. “I did not believe it at first because he swore on his mother. I didn’t think Aditya would lie on his mother — I thought there was a misunderstanding, that Ayaan, being a kid, might have heard or understood something wrong,” recalls Arjun. “My right shoulder was already injured, and things could have gone terribly wrong. Thankfully, nothing bad happened. But now that I’m out of the house, I know that Aditya played me and lied even after swearing on his mother.”