Robert Downey Jr. is totally ‘immersed’ to play Doctor Doom as he returns to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday

Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. is taking his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) very seriously, according to Avengers: Doomsday co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the filmmakers revealed that the former Iron Man star is fully immersing himself in his new role as the iconic villain Victor von Doom, a.k.a. Doctor Doom. The Russo brothers have given a sneak peak into Robert Downey Jr's preparation for his role in Avengers: Doomsday

“It’s a very intense process developing the character,” Joe shared. “He’s so immersed in it. He is so dialed in,” Joe added further. The Russos further revealed that Downey, 59, has gone beyond the usual preparation, actively contributing to the character’s backstory and even coming up with costume ideas. “I think he just loves really rich, three-dimensional characters, and he sees a real opportunity here,” Joe said.

Last month, while promoting their latest film, The Electric State, the Russo brothers also shared insights into the ambitious production schedule for Avengers: Doomsday and its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, set for release in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

“It’s all in London. We’re shooting them fairly back-to-back—it’s a lot of work again. We may or may not survive, we’ll see,” Joe Russo had said. “But we’re very excited about it. We found a way into the story that we think is going to challenge audiences, and it’s challenging for us to execute. That’s what gets us out of bed to do it,” he added.

When asked about potential appearances from the X-Men or Deadpool in the upcoming films, Joe remained tight-lipped. “Who knows? I don’t know. I don’t know who we’re gonna see. I still don’t know,” he said playfully before adding, “Anybody in the Marvel bag could show up in this movie.”

Having previously helmed the blockbuster hits Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the Russo brothers’ return to the MCU marks a highly anticipated moment for fans. Their decision to take on these new projects was driven by their excitement for adapting Secret Wars, a storyline from Jonathan Hickman’s 2015 comic series. The narrative, which explores the collision of multiple universes and an all-out battle among Marvel’s most powerful characters, presents a thrilling challenge that the Russos are eager to bring to life.