Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic teaser leaves Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Karan Johar impressed: ‘Knocked me out!’

Today on the occasion of Rocking Star Yash’s 40th birthday, the makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups finally dropped the first teaser. This sneak peek and Yash’s first look as Raya came after days of teasing fans with Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Nayanthara’s first look posters. As expected, Yash’s magnificent aura stole the show and the teaser of Toxic soon took the internet by storm. Some fans loved it, whereas others discussed the clash of Yash’s film with Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s much-awaited Dhurandhar 2 on March 19. Well, filmmakers Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Karan Johar have now reviewed Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’s first look teaser.

In the teaser of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups , Yash makes an unexpected yet dynamic entry by blowing up a graveyard. He looks dashing as ever in an all-black outfit. After giving us a glimpse of some high-octane action and lighting a cigarette, the Kannada superstar says, “Daddy’s Home.” Lauding the teaser and wishing Yash on his birthday, filmmaker Karan Johar shared, “WOW!!!! What a BIRTHDAY announcement!!! Truly ROCKING! @thenameisyash happy Birthday and this KICKS ASS!”

Much like Karan Johar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Yash’s fans are quite pleased with the teaser of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and his first look. However, there are several netizens who were left disappointed, and even claimed that Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 had already won the clash. But the box office clash is yet to be witnessed by us all, when Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 lock horns in theaters.

Also starring Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Akshay Oberoi, director Geetu Mohandas’ gangster action thriller is set to take cinemas by storm on March 19.