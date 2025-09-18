Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj call their baby boy a ‘miracle'

Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj are the proud parents of a baby boy. The actor couple, who have been married since 2019, recently welcomed their first child after seven years of marriage. Actor-couple Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj

As they celebrate this new chapter, Rohit shares that they’ve been waiting for this moment for years. “It’s magical to have him in our lives. Sheena is expected to be discharged from the hospital in three-four days. And we are eagerly waiting for the moment when our baby boy will see his home for the first time,” he tells us.

From discovering they were pregnant in January to now having their child here, Sheena feels like time has just flown by. The actor says, “It is the happiest phase for us! Long-awaited, after a few tough years where I was struggling with multiple health issues. We both as a couple wanted to take our family forward, but jab hona hota hai tab hi hota hai. And it is no less than a miracle for us.”

Sheena adds that the feeling of becoming a mother “just isn’t sinking in”: “I cried because we had been trying for years to have a baby, and the moment is finally here. All my aches and pains are just out the window.”

Rohit describes his reaction upon hearing his son’s first cries as a moment he’ll never forget. “I was transported to another world. I was shaking. This was the first time I felt such strong emotions filling my heart with happiness and love. Truly for once I couldn’t believe that I was getting to live the moment. It was too good to be true. Holding our baby in my arms will live in my heart always,” he says.

​The couple opted for a C-section delivery, and while Sheena admits she was apprehensive, all her worries vanished the moment she saw her son. “Once the delivery was done and I got to see my boy, I felt no pain, only gratitude because we have waited for this moment years. And now it’s happening and we’re lucky to live through this together,” she shares