Sadia Khateeb on her first Umrah amid ongoing war crisis: My Duas are for the World

Amidst the ongoing global turmoil and a regional war crisis that has seen numerous flights canceled and several actors stranded across the Middle East, actor Sadia Khateeb has reached out to share that she is safe and focused on her ongoing stay in Saudi Arabia. "I am here and completely safe with my family," Sadia reassures. “Amidst what’s happening around the world, prayers are all that I can do. My duas are for the world. May everyone be safe.” Actor Sadia Khateeb

​Despite the surrounding tensions, this season marks a spiritual milestone for the actor: her first Umrah. Travelling with her family, Sadia plans to celebrate Eid in the holy city of Medina. "I am truly excited and grateful for the opportunity," she says of the journey. “This year, Eid will be in Medina with my family, and I can’t wait to experience that with them, we are happy and safely placed at the moment.”

​This period follows a busy few years of filming and promotions. Having recently wrapped her film Silaa, Sadia first returned to her hometown of Jammu for Ramzan in a familiar setting before heading to Saudi Arabia. "This time, I have consciously put my complete focus on Ramzan—on being present with the family and fully immersed in the spirit of the holy month, in the holy place," she shares. For the actor, the transition from a demanding shoot schedule to a peaceful environment has been a welcome change.

​While Sadia admits that the last two years were "quite demanding" and "physically exhausted" her due to rehearsals and long working hours, she finds that the discipline of the month helps her stay centered. “Even while promoting Diplomat I managed to balance my professional duties with the fasts, occasionally even breaking my fast during live interviews. This year, however, is all about comforts of home and family.The most rewarding part of the day, especially after work, is breaking my fast with my family," she shares.



"Sharing iftar with my mother is particularly special. She truly makes the best iftar, and nothing compares to home-cooked food during Ramzan," she concludes.