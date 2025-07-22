‘Saiyaara se Aashiqui ho gayi’: Shraddha Kapoor gets emotional watching Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s debut; watch

In 2013, filmmaker Mohit Suri transported the audience to another realm when he introduced them to Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor as Rahul Jaykar and Aarohi Keshav in Aashiqui 2. Aditya and Shraddha’s chemistry, the heartwrenching love story and the incredible music made this romantic drama a cult classic. Well, Mohit’s recent release Saiyaara had a similar effect on movie-lovers, who went crazy over the new love story, turning cinema halls into concert halls. Lead pair Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were showered with immense love from critics, audiences and celebs alike. The OG Aashiqui 2 girl Shraddha has now reviewed Saiyaara. Shraddha Kapoor reviews Saiyaara

Last night, Shraddha Kapoor took to her official social media handle to share a video of herself at the theatre, enjoying an evening show of Saiyaara. In this clip, which has now gone viral on the internet, an emotional Shraddha can be seen clapping and cheering for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Shraddha wrote, “Saiyaara se Aashiqui ho gayi hai mujhe 🥺🥰❤️.” In her next Instagram story, Shraddha shared a scene featuring Aneet and wrote, “Pure cinema... pure drama... pure magic. Uff... Bohot time baad itna emotion feel kiya hai... Iss moment ke liye 5 baar dekhoongi 🥺🥺🥺.”

Reacting to Shraddha’s post, one social media user gushed, “Her prolly thinking this is the ending arohi and rj should’ve gotten.” We won’t spoil the ending of Saiyaara for our readers, but as most remember, Shraddha and Aditya’s characters did not get a happy ending in Aashiqui 2. But one thing which is common in both the films is the intensity that the lead stars managed to bring out on screen, leaving a lasting impact on the audience. Ahaan and Aneet have now become the apple of our nation’s eyes, much like Aditya and Shraddha had with their ‘Aashiqui’ 12 years ago. After all, as Mohit revealed in a recent interview, the idea behind Saiyaara was originally Aashiqui 3.