Baby John: Salman Khan's cameo for Varun Dhawan-starrer gets lukewarm response, fans ask 'where's the surprise?'

The trailer for Varun Dhawan's Baby John dropped yesterday, presenting the actor in honestly, an avatar that he hadn't embraced up till now. Ready to see if the actor fits the 'massy action hero' tag, the film will be hitting theatres this Christmas. But what's an Atlee venture without some (or lots of) commotion? Well they have a big Khan cameo for that. Salman Khan's cameo in Varun Dhawan's Baby John fails to have desired impact: Fans ask, 'where's the surprise?'(Photos: X)

Imagine having an aura so strong, that just a split second glimpse of your eyes gives away your identity — it's no surprise here that we are referring to Salman Khan. What is surprising however, is how lukewarm audience reactions to this have been. A surprise Salman cameo would have broken the internet in the past, but seems like what people really wants right now, is to be swooned and surprised in their theatre seats, as opposed to having all — literally ALL the information in their hands. Where's the thrill of good storytelling in that?

Comments expressing the same read: "Surprise cameo-reveals it before release-expects audience to get surprised in theatres", "Why is everyone becoming like rohit shetty?", "Last resort to hype the movie expected them to reveal this" and "Why is he in the movie? If he is, why isnt it a surprise? Bas paise kamane hai salman ke naam pe", to quote a few.

It goes without saying that Salman's dedicated fanbase showed up fair and square to make some noise for their idol, referring to him as 'Sal-Man', an accurate representation of his heroic hold over the box office.

But in a film which's box office performance and critical reception is set to arguably be among the biggest nail biters of Varun's career, what does it say when the production banks on a cameo as (perceptively) show stopping as this? Capturing the essence of the argument, an internet user's musing read, "Vijay was already an established superstar when he did the original one, Theri. It’s sad that here atlee has to depend on cameos to sell the remake".

That being said, SRK is all heart for the film. In a post celebrating the power-packed trailer, he wished the team all the very best, especially appreciating Varun's new persona.

Will you watch Baby John for Varun or Salman?