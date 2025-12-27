Salman Khan drops Battle of Galwan teaser on 60th birthday, fans cheer: ‘Aagya Tiger!’
Salman Khan marked his birthday by unveiling the teaser of his upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, triggering an immediate wave of excitement among fans
Salman Khan rang in his 60th birthday today, amid an outpouring of love from fans and members of the film industry. Several celebrities wished him on the special day, including ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. Katrina shared a black-and-white picture of Salman on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Tiger Tiger Tiger..happy 60th birthday to the super human you are. May everyday be full of love and light.” Others from the industry, like Shipla Shetty and Zoya Akhtar, also took to social media to extend their wishes to the actor.
But the biggest surprise came from the actor himself. Marking the occasion, Salman unveiled the teaser of his upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, offering a first glimpse into the film based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict.
About the teaser
Taking to his social media channels, Salman dropped the one-minute teaser, which presents him as an Indian Army officer gearing up for battle. The video opens with Salman’s voice as he addresses his soldiers, preparing them mentally for the fight ahead. The visuals then show him walking forward alongside his troops before gripping a stick as the enemy charges towards them. The clip ends with Salman’s character striking an opponent, hinting at intense hand-to-hand combat.
Set in a high-altitude battlefield, the teaser offers glimpses of the harsh terrain and the realities of frontline warfare. Salman’s character is seen staring grimly at the approaching enemy. The teaser also features vocals by Stebin Ben and a background score composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Battle of Galwan is scheduled to release in theatres on April 17, 2026.
Fans have a lot to say
Soon after the teaser was released, fans and critics took to social media to share their reactions. One fan wrote, “Super teaser Salman Bhai 👌👌👌👌❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍.” Another commented, “We are used to see certain reactions in these situation and people hating it .... but I'm not sure why this expression kinda looking good to me, so calm and casual. Ready to die for the country without making a big deal out of it .... looks back at his crew, fearless as if it’s just another day. Bhaaiyon aaj moukaa mila hai ... Swaagat nahi karoge inka type feeling.” A user added, “Aagya tiger 🐅!” Another reaction read, “Battle of Galwan with Salman is going to be epic. Looking forward to it.”
However, not everyone was convinced. One comment read, “Bhoi u are in the middle of a battle at the front line, not relaxing at your farmhouse. Why the fck are you giving those expressions ???” Another said, “Gonna wait for the trailer, as this doesn't look that much exciting.”
More about the film
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh and is produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, promising a story centred on bravery, sacrifice and resilience.