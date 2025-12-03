Samantha and Raj Nidimoru hold hands in unseen snap from wedding, his sister says: ‘As a family, we stand by them…’

Years after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu found love again in Raj Nidimoru, of Raj and DK. According to buzz, their relationship blossomed after the actor and director worked together in The Family Man . On Monday this week, December 1, the couple made their union official when they got married at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside Isha Yoga Centre, with 30 guests in attendance. Samantha looked beautiful as a bride in a red Banarasi saree by Arpita Mehta, with her portrait cut diamond ring stealing the show. Well, Raj’s sister Sheetal Nidimoru has now warmly welcomed Samantha into the family with an unseen group picture from the wedding.

Along with a family photograph, where bride and groom Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are standing side by side, flashing their smiles and holding hands, Sheetal Nidimoru shared, “While praying to Shiva in the Chandrakund today… soaked, shivering, during the pradoṣha time, I found myself embracing the Shivalingam with a heart full of tears. Not tears of pain… but tears of gratitude. Gratitude for the peace I feel in this moment, for the clarity that has settled around our family, and for the deep sense of ‘gentle alignment’ in Raj and Samantha’s journey. As a family we feel so proud of how they are walking forward… with calm dignity, honesty, and a steadiness that only comes when two hearts choose the same path with intention.”

Sheetal went on to add, “And as a family, we stand by them together, fully, joyfully, and without hesitation, blessing them and supporting them in every way. Doing these Isha rituals together as a family on such a sacred day felt like life aligning itself in the most beautiful way. It reminded me that some relationships don’t just happen… they arrive with peace. As I light the sesame oil lamps my heart prayed for only one thing: May everyone find a love that feels this peaceful, this steady, and this right. ❤️.”

Before tying the knot with Samantha, Raj was married to Shhyamali De. They reportedly got divorced in 2022.