Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Haven't had a film release in two years, no 1000-crore films, yet I am the happiest I've ever been

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s battle with myositis, an autoimmune condition, has only made her stronger in her own words. She was as candid as it gets about her health taking precedence over her career and it changing her outlook towards life completely at the All India Management Association’s 52nd National Management Convention held in Delhi on Tuesday. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha shared that she is no longer keen on being a part of the rat race to the top in films, “The previous version of me probably had five films releasing in a year because that was the symbol of a successful actor… you needed to have five films, a big blockbuster, you had to be on the list of Top 10 actors. That was needed to be endorsing the biggest multinational brands. Today, I haven’t had a film release in two years, I am not on any lists. I don’t have 1000-crore film, but I am the happiest I have ever been.”

She added that that version of herself “scared” her, “I was so fragile. Every Friday would change and give me anxiety, that someone will claim my position tomorrow, I would be replaced. My whole self worth was based on the calculator of that Friday.”

Now, Samantha has made small changes to her life, like keeping a gratitude diary. The 38-year-old said, “I know a lot of my followers follow me for the glamorous life and movies that I do. But through my podcast, they also consume information on health. God forbid they need it one day, they will know where to go for it. With my wellness investments, the idea is to not land in that state of helplessness which I once found myself in. I do not wish it for anyone else. Also, keeping a gratitude journal for one year changed my whole personality. From someone who was always looking for what’s going to go wrong, always fearing how I am going to mess up…if there was success, I would forget it the next day but failure would stay for a long time. A year later today, my whole attitude towards failure and hiccups has changed.”