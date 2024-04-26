 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dhananjaya, Prakash Raj and other Sandalwood stars cast their vote in Karnataka - Hindustan Times
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dhananjaya, Prakash Raj and other Sandalwood stars cast their vote in Karnataka

ByAayushi Parekh
Apr 26, 2024 02:11 PM IST

The Kannada Film industry, including actors Prakash Raj and Dhananjaya, step out to exercises their right to vote

Lok Sabha elections of 2024 in Karnataka this year saw voters step out to exercise their rights and the Kannada film industry was not too far behind. From actors to producers, directors etc. everyone was part of the voting process and encouraged others to do the same. Here's how Sandalwood turned up.

Sandalwood actors cast their votes this year
Sandalwood actors cast their votes this year

Actor Dhananjaya KA posted a series of photos alongside family as he casted a vote in his town, with the caption, “Vote without fail.” Actor Prakash Raj urged citizens to vote for change this year. Ex-cricketer and current coach Rahul Dravid was also spotted waiting in line in the city to cast his vote, while actor Rakshit Shetty travelled to Udupi to do the same. Actor Ragini Dwivedi shared a long caption on her photo after voting, saying, “I just got back from casting my vote in the general election, and let me tell you, there’s something incredibly empowering about it. It’s not just about pressing a button, it’s about making your voice heard, about shaping the future of our country. I know sometimes it feels like our individual votes don’t count for much, but trust me, they do. Every single vote is like a drop in the ocean, and together, they have the power to create waves of change.” Other actors such as Meghana Gaonkar, Radhika Narayan, Suraj Gowda, Shwetha Srivatsav, Samyuktha Hornad, Aindrita Ray etc also showed up to vote.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Actor and host Ramesh Aravind, who was selected as the Bengaluru District Icon for Elections 2024, cast his vote at around 2.30pm while many others thronged to polling booths in the early hours of Friday to do the same.

This year, 2.88 crore citizens were eligible to vote amongst 247 candidates in the state of Karnataka. The turnout marked to be a huge one for the state despite factors like slow moving queues and the increased temperatures.

