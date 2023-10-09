Sangay Tsheltrim: Filmmakers have to decide between awards or money, they cannot have both

After transitioning from an army officer to an actor now, Bhutanese artiste Sangay has been making waves in the entertainment industry, with his latest film Jawan and web series The Freelancer. The actor, who is currently enjoying the success of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, is elated after working with the director Atlee. “His way of functioning is very different. He is very intelligent. It wasn’t as per the schedule that we were doing everything,” tells Sangay. Bhutanese actor Sangay Tsheltrim talks about working in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Despite facing schedule issues, juggling between the shoot of The Freelancer and Jawan in Morocco and Chennai respectively, Sangay happily did it. “It was a huge challenge for me, but I thoroughly enjoyed it as I come from a military background, I like to take such challenges,” he shares, adding, “When we were doing our Commando training, we weren’t able to sleep at all, so I had a nostalgic feeling while shooting.”

One of his dreams was to portray an army officer on screen, and which got fulfilled in The Freelancer. Expressing his desire to play a soldier in a biopic, he says, “I would like to be a part of a commercial movie as one of the soldiers. There are a lot of northeastern soldiers, who sacrificed their life for the country. I can visualize myself doing those roles.”

The actor’s transition from serving his country as a soldier to representing Bhutan in the entertainment industry was not without mixed emotions. “It was a sad moment for me to remove my uniform and badges to shift into acting as I was also serving our king in Bhutan,” he shares. The 41-year-old adds, “Because now, I am representing my country and they are being highlighted in Bollywood and every part of the world. Even if I am in the field of acting, a soldier will always remain a soldier. Acting is my passion, but at the end of the day I am a soldier, and I will serve my country all my life in any way possible.”

In addition to his acting career, Sangay is also a producer in Bhutan, where he aspires to create commercial movies that can create a benchmark for others. As an artiste from Bhutan himself, the actor says that filmmakers there don’t make commercial films. “Regional films do well in OTT and various film awards, but commercially, there is still a long way to go. Generally also, there are certain filmmakers who make masala movies, while some make artistic and social message movies, but the audience prefers masala entertainers. So, the filmmakers have to decide, whether they want awards or the money. They cannot have both,” ends Sangay, who has a few offers from Bollywood, with two in the pipeline.

