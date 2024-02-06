Satranga maker Shreyas Puranik: I wanted to get back on stage with my own song

Still revelling in the glory of his latest hit, Satranga (Animal; 2023), Shreyas Puranik is excited about another achievement. The award-winning composer is looking forward to returning to his Mumbai college after a decade, albeit for a gig this time. He says, “I stopped performing at concerts almost five years ago, as I wanted to focus on my career as a composer. I promised myself that I’d return to the stage only when I have my own original song to my credit. This is indeed a dream come true. What could be a better place to fulfil that promise than my own college!” Shreyas Puranik and Aishwarya Bhandari

The Gajanana (Bajirao Mastani; 2015) composer, who is an alumnus of Mithibai College in Mumbai, will be accompanied by his wife, singer Aishwarya Bhandari, on stage. He adds, “Aishwarya has been a stage performer for over a decade. The comfort I share with her as a musician is impeccable. I can’t wait to take the stage on February 9.”

Bhandari, too, is looking forward to the gig. “We have crafted a dynamic set for the show, which includes Satranga, some new trending songs and a few timeless classics. Though we’ve performed at some private events in the past, this is our first one together after many years and what could be better than returning to Shreyas’ college! We share a great bond as musicians and are each other’s best critics. I’m sure that comfort will reflect in our act,” she ends.

Meanwhile, the song Satranga continues to be a chart-topper even weeks after its release. “The overwhelming response to Satranga is surreal. I waited for 15 years for this moment of gratification. The love from the audience is so rewarding. People from the industry who wouldn’t take my calls earlier are now appreciating the song and reaching out to me to compose tracks for their films. So, this song has definitely put me on the map,” says Puranik.