 Satranga maker Shreyas Puranik: I wanted to get back on stage with my own song - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / Cinema / Satranga maker Shreyas Puranik: I wanted to get back on stage with my own song

Satranga maker Shreyas Puranik: I wanted to get back on stage with my own song

BySoumya Vajpayee
Feb 06, 2024 12:21 PM IST

The composer of the Animal hit song returns to his college for a show, accompanied by his singer-wife, Aishwarya

Still revelling in the glory of his latest hit, Satranga (Animal; 2023), Shreyas Puranik is excited about another achievement. The award-winning composer is looking forward to returning to his Mumbai college after a decade, albeit for a gig this time. He says, “I stopped performing at concerts almost five years ago, as I wanted to focus on my career as a composer. I promised myself that I’d return to the stage only when I have my own original song to my credit. This is indeed a dream come true. What could be a better place to fulfil that promise than my own college!”

Shreyas Puranik and Aishwarya Bhandari
Shreyas Puranik and Aishwarya Bhandari

The Gajanana (Bajirao Mastani; 2015) composer, who is an alumnus of Mithibai College in Mumbai, will be accompanied by his wife, singer Aishwarya Bhandari, on stage. He adds, “Aishwarya has been a stage performer for over a decade. The comfort I share with her as a musician is impeccable. I can’t wait to take the stage on February 9.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Bhandari, too, is looking forward to the gig. “We have crafted a dynamic set for the show, which includes Satranga, some new trending songs and a few timeless classics. Though we’ve performed at some private events in the past, this is our first one together after many years and what could be better than returning to Shreyas’ college! We share a great bond as musicians and are each other’s best critics. I’m sure that comfort will reflect in our act,” she ends.

Meanwhile, the song Satranga continues to be a chart-topper even weeks after its release. “The overwhelming response to Satranga is surreal. I waited for 15 years for this moment of gratification. The love from the audience is so rewarding. People from the industry who wouldn’t take my calls earlier are now appreciating the song and reaching out to me to compose tracks for their films. So, this song has definitely put me on the map,” says Puranik.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Soumya Vajpayee

    Soumya Vajpayee is the Senior Editor (Lifestyle & City) for Hindustan Times HT City (Mumbai and Pune) and writes on music, entertainment and lifestyle.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On