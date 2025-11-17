Sayantani Ghosh slams pregnancy rumours as she returns on television with a new show

Rumours around actor Sayantani Ghosh’s pregnancy have been circulating online after she was recently snapped in loose and flowy outfits, prompting fans to speculate if she’s expecting her first baby. Now, the actor has shut down the gossip, saying, “If I had been pregnant, I wouldn’t have taken up a daily soap, playing a prominent part. Why can’t people be and let be?” Actor Sayantani Ghosh

The actor is back on television with her new show Jagadhatri. Addressing the issue of family planning with her husband, Anugrah Tiwari, whom she married in 2021, she adds, “I don’t know what to say. When it has to happen, it will happen. It’s stereotypical thinking ke ab marriage ko kuch time ho gya or she’s in her 40s toh baby ho jana chahiye. Who are these people judging?”

The actor says, “I do understand biological reasons and peer pressure, not denying it, but every couple is free to make their own decision on when they want to start a family. For now, I am happy being a godmother to a beautiful niece and nephew, so I have become mami and bua. Apart from this, we, as a couple are still not there. This is purely our decision, and to take a decision on having a baby, we both have to be mentally in that space. As of now, we are taking our time.”

Interestingly, Sayantani also recently completed 20 years in the industry and spoke out against the ingrained stereotyping. “I am in my 20th year. Not proving a point... after all these years in the industry, you still have to remind people that I can do more than just a certain role — it is so strange,” she says.



Sayantani is excited to be back on television following her last show's conclusion in April. "After Dahej Daasi, I was offered another show, and I was like, I can't say no to a role like Maya," she said about her new project. "I have worked really hard in all these years and it feels great to be able to do such a strong role and be a part of a story that is about women empowerment."