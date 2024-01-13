Scam 2003 actor Mukesh Tiwari: Being popular on Social media is no guarantee to success

Having completed 25 years in the film industry, actor Mukesh Tiwari says that he has been bad at marketing himself. He acknowledges the importance of social media but adds that it’s only one’s talent that translates on screen. Mukesh Tiwari recently shot for Crash Boom Bang in Lucknow(Instagram)

The Scam 2003: The Telgi Story (2023) actor says, “It’s your hold on the craft that gets you more work. Blue ticks and followers on social media won’t help you with that! In the world of acting, it’s your talent that makes you popular.”

He adds, “My Instagram has only a few thousand followers till date and it’s okay. I’m adapting to it. I became active just to connect with my audience and fans. I don’t want publicity, instead I want to spread the positivity around. Honestly, on the work front it does not make any difference.”

Tiwari gives an example: “Many social media stars, with millions of followers, were brought into films but they could not bring the audience to the theatre. For that you need to be well-versed in your craft — you need to know acting, theatre and have that love for cinema. With the social media star image, you can sell/promote products and earn quick money but there is no guarantee of success in the world of acting. The audience who buys a costly ticket comes to see the performance; your followers don’t matter.”

With the enormous love he got for his recent releases he says, “With the great response to Dahan (2022), Garmi (2023), Bawaal and Scam... ek baat samajh main aai ki audience mujhe dekhna chahti hai. From my mistakes I have learnt that one should always remain at work but it’s equally important what freshness the actor brings to the audience. Since last four-five years I started getting the opport-unity of choosing projects which was not there earlier! So, I am doing good work in Hindi and South films which will be out soon.”

He recently shot the film Crash Boom Bang in Lucknow and Agra. “I have done a schedule for Welcome to Jungle and will next shoot for a Kannada film with actor Vijay this month end and then start shooting for director Raaj Shaandilyaa’s film Vicky aur Vidya Ka Viral Video in February. My Telugu film Bheema with actor Gopichand is also set for a pan-India release in March. The films Hari Om Hari and Ground Zero will also be released this year,” he ends.