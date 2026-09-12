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SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi tears ACL while rehearsing for performance

The singer shared the news with fans through a fan communication platform on Saturday.

Published on: Sep 12, 2026, 16:20:59 IST
By Nishad Neelambaran
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K-Pop boy band SEVENTEEN member Hoshi has suffered a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee while rehearsing for a military performance, reported The Korea Times.

Hoshi
Hoshi

The singer shared the news with fans through a fan communication platform on Saturday. “I’m writing this carefully because the news may come as a surprise. I injured my knee while rehearsing with the Army performance team and underwent an examination, which found that I had completely torn my ACL,” he shared.

Hoshi also mentioned that he will undergo surgery. “I had been working hard to prepare because these were performances I had been looking forward to, so I’m very disappointed that I won’t be able to take part. I also feel sorry for CARATs (SEVENTEEN’s fandom) who have been waiting for them.”

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