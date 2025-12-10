Shaggy on Boom Body: I said ‘This sounds like Akon’

Jamaican-American reggae music star Shaggy recently released his latest track Boom Body, with Akon and Aidonia. Shaggy/9122 Records

Speaking to us about how the track came together he tells us, “I have been friends with Akon for years. We did a song for my album Intoxication earlier. When I started writing this song in Romania, during a visit to my producer, he put on an infectious beat in his studio. I started writing the melody. By the time I returned to the US I started writing the chorus. The minute I heard it I said 'This sounds like Akon' and when I sent it to him he said, 'This sounds like fire.' He flew to Miami and he recorded this for me at the studio, which was great.”



The music video for Boom Body was filmed in Miami and Kingston, Jamaica, and directed by Sam Brave, Mid Jordan and Jay Will.