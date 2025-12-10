Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Shaggy on Boom Body: I said ‘This sounds like Akon’

    Shaggy's latest track Boom Body features Akon and Aidonia. 

    Updated on: Dec 10, 2025 4:24 PM IST
    By Natasha Coutinho
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Jamaican-American reggae music star Shaggy recently released his latest track Boom Body, with Akon and Aidonia.

    Shaggy/9122 Records
    Shaggy/9122 Records

    Speaking to us about how the track came together he tells us, “I have been friends with Akon for years. We did a song for my album Intoxication earlier. When I started writing this song in Romania, during a visit to my producer, he put on an infectious beat in his studio. I started writing the melody. By the time I returned to the US I started writing the chorus. The minute I heard it I said 'This sounds like Akon' and when I sent it to him he said, 'This sounds like fire.' He flew to Miami and he recorded this for me at the studio, which was great.”

    The music video for Boom Body was filmed in Miami and Kingston, Jamaica, and directed by Sam Brave, Mid Jordan and Jay Will.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Shaggy On Boom Body: I Said ‘This Sounds Like Akon’
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Shaggy On Boom Body: I Said ‘This Sounds Like Akon’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes