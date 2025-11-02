Shah Rukh Khan embraces salt and pepper hair in King, unveils first look on 60th birthday: ‘Dar nahi, dehshat hun’

Ever since the clock struck 12 on November 2, internet has been flooding with heartwarming tributes to the one and only king, birthday boy Shah Rukh Khan. But on his 60th birthday, the most awaited social media post has been a glimpse of his next film, King . Much to the delight of his millions of fans, after ringing in his birthday in Alibaug with his fellow Bollywood stars, Shah Rukh finally gave his loved ones the biggest gift by unveiling his first look in a blockbuster teaser of the Siddharth Anand directorial. And let us tell you, it was totally worth the wait!

In the title reveal teaser of King , Shah Rukh Khan performs action sequences and stunts like never before. Meanwhile in the background, we hear the superstar say, “Kitne khoon kiye, yaad nahi. Achhe log the ya bure, kabhi poochha nahi. Bas unki aankhon mein ahsaas dekha, ki yeh unki aakhri saans hai. Aur main, uski wajah. Hazaar jurm, sau desho mein badnaam. Duniya ne diya, sirf ek hi naam.” The message ‘A new Shah Rukh Khan experience’ then flashes on our screens, before SRK continues to add, “Dar nahi, dehshat hun.” Literal goosebumps! In the caption below, Siddharth Anand shared, “Sau deshon mein badnaam, Duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam- #KING #KingTitleReveal It’s Showtime! In Cinemas 2026.”

As expected, netizens went gaga over Shah Rukh Khan, his salt and pepper look, the pool shot and his magnificent aura. In the comment section below, a fan rightly wrote, “Remember..There is only ONE KING👑🔥❤️,” whereas a netizen gushed, “India's biggest superstar for a reason ❤️❤️.” Another comment read, “The biggest movie star on the planet 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” while a social media user pointed out, “He looks good with the silver hair.”

Also starring SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and fellow National Award winner Rani Mukerji, King is set to arrive in theatres next year. We wish Shah Rukh all the love on his birthday today, as we eagerly wait to witness him shine on silver screens in 2026.