King finds its ‘Rani’: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji to reunite on-screen after 19 years for Suhana Khan-starrer King

Has King finally found it's queen? Has King found it's 'Rani'?

The answer seems fool proof this time!

There have been very few things as confusing and topsy-turvy as trying to figure out the final cast of the Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana Khan led King. While its clear (and mammoth) that the father-daughter duo will be sharing space on screen, there seems to have been absolutely no clarity with regards to the female 'lead' of the film, from the perspective of SRK's on-screen pairing. Well as per a Pinkvilla report, King Khan is once again, after a gap of 19 years mind you, being paired opposite Rani Mukerji. What makes this news big isn't just the fact that the last time the two icons properly came together on screen, the year was 2006 — the film being Karan Johar's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, but also the fact that Rani will be returning to the movies after another mini-hiatus. For context, her last release was 2023 film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

The Preport states: "Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna among others, and are now all set for a reunion. Rani Mukerji has been cast to play the part of Suhana Khan's mother, and it’s a role which acts as a catalyst for the entire action-thriller in the film".

And for anyone thinking that Rani's role will be cameo-adjacent, know that the report also clarifies the following: "It was a no-brainer for Rani to say yes to Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand's offer for King. She heard the part, and instantly agreed to on board the film. Rani’s track is the heart of King, leading to the emotional depth".

Other formidable names associated with the project so far are Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhay Verma. The big banner film is set to go on floors next week — May 20 to be exact. Following this will be a grand scale Europe schedule. As far as the release goes, makers are eyeing a late 2026 window.

Are you excited to see SRK and Rani reunite on screen after almost 2 decades?