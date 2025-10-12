Shah Rukh Khan takes a jab at Karan Johar, asks ‘Are you running for ‘Ozempic’? Filmmaker has the perfect comeback

At a recent award night held in Ahmedabad, a light-hearted moment on stage stirred more than just laughter when Shah Rukh Khan made a cheeky remark at co-host Karan Johar. During the event, SRK made comments on Karan's transformed physique, hinting at his significant weight loss, and jokingly mentioned the popular weight loss drug 'Ozempic', to which KJo had the perfect comeback. Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar

The filmmaker took a sly shot in return, weaving in the name 'Wankhede', a clear reference to the controversy surrounding Sameer Wankhede, the former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official who has been in the media spotlight due to a recent lawsuit against SRK's son Aryan Khan's show The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

SRK was seen asking Karan, "Bahaut alag lag rahe ho," to which Karan responded with, "Zyada exercise karne laga hoon aajkal." SRK then asked, "Oh, you're working out, are you planning to go for Ozempic?" instantly correcting himself, "Ahh Olympics", leaving Karan speechless.

Karan, known for his witty comebacks, said, "Haan, Wankhede mein hai Olympics. Aaoge?" In interviews following his weight loss, KJo has consistently pushed back against rumours that he used Ozempic or similar medications, attributing his transformation to health, medical adjustments, and lifestyle discipline. He has said, "That's a lot of work, and it's not medication like the rumor suggests" and emphasized his commitment to being "healthy, eating well, and exercising."

The 70th Filmfare award moment showcased the two's witty way of reacting to the news around them.