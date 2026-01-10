Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo teaser drops, netizens go wild: ‘Let them cook!’
Shahid Kapoor’s intense new avatar in O Romeo has set social media buzzing, with fans flooding the comments moments after the teaser release
After Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) and his action thriller Deva (2025), fans have finally gotten a good look at Shahid Kapoor's new avatar in the upcoming film O Romeo. Set to release on February 13, the film has already sparked buzz online.
Watch the teaser
O Romeo brings back the celebrated collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. While the first-look poster had set expectations, the teaser — released on today morning — has given audiences their first real glimpse into the film’s tone and scale.
The one-minute, 35-second clip from the film presents the story as a revenge romance inspired by true events. Set against the backdrop of unrequited love, the teaser hints at a turbulent emotional journey shaped by passion, loss and irreversible choices.
Shahid Kapoor appears in a rugged new avatar, sporting a full-body tattoo, engaging in hand-to-hand combat and firing gunshots in high-intensity sequences. The teaser also introduces the rest of the cast — Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia — with Farida Jalal briefly seen in what appears to be a fierce role.
Netizens react
Soon after the teaser dropped, social media was flooded with reactions from fans and industry insiders alike. Shahid Kapoor’s mother, Neelima Azeem, shared her response, writing, “Pure ammunition on fire .. what a blast 💥 banging teaser.. can’t wait .. proudest mom 💕🙌🏼🤲🏼🤗😘.” Ishaan Khatter also weighed in, commenting, “LET. THEM. COOK. 🗡️🔥”
Other users echoed similar excitement. One comment read, “Man shahid 🥹🔥 I always wanted to see him that loud ❤️.” Another wrote, “Ooo bhai🔥🔥🔥🙌 Shahid on fire 🔥🔥 O’Romeo.” Several fans also praised the actor’s consistency, with one saying, “Shahid never disappoints 💀🔥.” Another added, “Banger ahead 😍🔥.”
About O Romeo
The film marks the first collaboration between producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Vishal Bhardwaj. The project was officially announced earlier through Nadiadwala Grandson’s social media handles. It also reunites Vishal and Shahid after Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014) and Rangoon (2017). Furthermore, the film is also Triptii Dimri’s first collaboration with both the actor and the filmmaker.
Vishal, who last directed the short film Fursat in 2023, returns to large-scale commercial cinema with O Romeo. With the teaser now out and audience reactions pouring in, expectations around the project continue to build ahead of its theatrical release.