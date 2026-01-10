Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo teaser drops, netizens go wild: ‘Let them cook!’

After Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) and his action thriller Deva (2025), fans have finally gotten a good look at Shahid Kapoor's new avatar in the upcoming film O Romeo. Set to release on February 13, the film has already sparked buzz online. Shahid Kapoor's look in O Romeo

Watch the teaser O Romeo brings back the celebrated collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. While the first-look poster had set expectations, the teaser — released on today morning — has given audiences their first real glimpse into the film’s tone and scale.

The one-minute, 35-second clip from the film presents the story as a revenge romance inspired by true events. Set against the backdrop of unrequited love, the teaser hints at a turbulent emotional journey shaped by passion, loss and irreversible choices.

Shahid Kapoor appears in a rugged new avatar, sporting a full-body tattoo, engaging in hand-to-hand combat and firing gunshots in high-intensity sequences. The teaser also introduces the rest of the cast — Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia — with Farida Jalal briefly seen in what appears to be a fierce role.