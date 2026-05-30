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    Shahid Kapoor teases Rashmika Mandanna over viral video of her stepping back as they posed; here's what happened

    Actor Shahid Kapoor has finally addressed a viral video with co-star Rashmika Mandanna, which led to rumours that they have ‘cold vibes’.

    Published on: May 30, 2026 9:14 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
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    Actors Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have finally reacted to their recent viral video. During a promotional appearance for their next film Cocktail 2, Shahid was seen placing his hand on Rashmika's shoulder while posing for the paparazzi. She stepped back, a brief gesture that went viral and sparked chatter. From body-language analyses to fan theories, the internet had plenty to say about it.

    Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon
    Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

    Neither Shahid nor Rashmika commented on the speculation. But days later, now Shahid has finally addressed it with a touch of humour.

    At another promotional event for the film, where their co-star Kriti Sanon was also present, Shahid referenced the viral moment while posing for photogs. He jokingly acted out the incident. Rashmika appeared entertained by the joke and responded with a smile. Check out the video here:

    Thus the narrative around the alleged cold vibes was doused.

    Shahid, after the release of Cocktail 2, will have the second season of his hit web show Farzi to look forward to. Rashmika, who got married to actor Vijay Deverakonda recently, is expected to reprise her roles in the sequels Pushpa 3 and Animal Park. Kriti is yet to announce her next.

    • Rishabh Suri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Rishabh Suri

      Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Shahid Kapoor Teases Rashmika Mandanna Over Viral Video Of Her Stepping Back As They Posed; Here's What Happened
    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Shahid Kapoor Teases Rashmika Mandanna Over Viral Video Of Her Stepping Back As They Posed; Here's What Happened
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