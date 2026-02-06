Shakti Shalini: Saiyaara star Aneet Padda to romance Homebound actor Vishal Jethwa in the horror comedy; deets

Soon after the release and success of her debut film Saiyaara , Ahaan Panday’s gorgeous co-star Aneet Padda was roped in by the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) for their next. Yes, we are talking about Shakti Shalini from the Stree universe, which will star Aneet in the lead. The film was officially announced in the end-credits of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma last year. Shakti Shalini is set to go on floors in March this year, ahead of which we have found an interesting update about the casting — Homebound star Vishal Jethwa has reportedly onboarded the horror comedy as Aneet’s onscreen love interest.

A report shared by India Today reveals that actor Vishal Jethwa, who won hearts alongside Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in Homebound , India’s official entry to the Oscars, has now joined the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Vishal will apparently romance Aneet, but his character is touted to ‘go beyond a conventional romantic arc’. The report claims, “His character will play a key emotional and narrative role, acting as both a catalyst and counterpoint to the protagonist’s journey.” Now that is an unexpected turn, which fans are bound to enjoy.

Shakti Shalini will mark Vishal and Aneet’s second film together. Earlier, audiences witnessed their cute chemistry in Salaam Venky (2022). Also starring Kajol, the film follows the story of a boy diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Aneet had a short yet impactful role in the film, directed by Revathi. In a chat with TOI last year, lauding Aneet and remembering their time together on set, Vishal had shared, “On the sets, we had to do a few emotional scenes, and she would cry without glycerin in every shot. Also in the moments where she had to feel, she would really touch those emotions.”

Well, we wish Aneet and Vishal all the best for Shakti Shalini as we eagerly wait for an official announcement from the makers of the MHCU. The film is set to arrive in theatres on December 24, 2026.