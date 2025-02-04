SHAME ON YOU: Adnan Sami lashes out at Grammys for not honouring Zakir Hussain during the In Memoriam segment

The 2025 Grammy Awards that took place on Monday morning, had a moving tribute for the artistes that passed away in the gone year in their in memoriam segment. However, there was no mention of the Indian tabla maestro, late Zakir Hussain, who passed away in December 2024, which irked many Indian music afficianados, including singer Adnan Sami. Taking to Instagram, Adnan Sami expressed her disappointment over the exclusion and lashed out at the Grammys for missing out on honouring the legacy of the four-time winner Zakir Hussain at the music awards. Adnan Sami lashes out at Grammys for missing to honour Zakir Hussain

In a stern post, Adnan wrote, “Dear Grammys, In your ‘Memoriam’, You inexcusably missed mentioning the passing away of the Greatest Tabla Player in the World who was also a 4 Time Grammy Winner - Ustad ZAKIR HUSSAIN from India ......SHAME ON YOU! (sic)”. The singer shared the post with a picture of the late maestro playing tabla.

The frontman of the British band Coldplay, Chris Martin performed a heartfelt version of All My Love at the 2025 Grammys‘ In Memoriam segment, paying tribute to musicians who passed away over the last year.

Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73 in San Francisco from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis on December 16, 2024. In the official statement on Hussain’s passing on Monday, his family said, “His prolific work as a teacher, mentor and educator has left an indelible mark on countless musicians. He hoped to inspire the next generation to go further. He leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as a cultural ambassador and one of the greatest musicians of all time.”