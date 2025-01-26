Adnan Sami expresses gratitude after serving on Padma awards committee: ‘I am profoundly grateful’

Renowned musician and singer Adnan Sami recently shared his heartfelt appreciation after being nominated to the esteemed Padma Awards Committee. In a statement, he expressed his profound gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the honor and reflected on the inspiring experience of being part of the selection process. HT Image

"I am profoundly grateful to the Honourable Prime Minister Modi ji for nominating me to the prestigious Padma Awards Committee," Sami remarked, acknowledging the significance of his appointment to the committee. Serving alongside other distinguished members, he found the experience to be both humbling and enriching.

The awardees, as Sami pointed out, hailed from diverse backgrounds, each with their own remarkable story of perseverance and excellence. "It has been an immense privilege to serve alongside distinguished members and be inspired by the remarkable stories of awardees from diverse walks of life," he said.

The Padma Awards, one of India's highest civilian honors, recognize exceptional individuals for their contributions to various fields, and Sami took pride in being a part of the process that identified those whose achievements continue to inspire millions across the nation. The 53-year-old singer extended his warmest congratulations to the 2025 Padma Awardees, applauding their dedication and passion. "Their achievements are a testament to the indomitable spirit of India," he added.

The Padma Awards, instituted in 1954, are conferred in recognition of distinguished service in a variety of fields, including art, literature, science, sports, and public service. Sami highlighted that the achievements of the Padma Awardees were not just personal milestones but embodied the spirit of resilience and innovation that defines India’s growth and global presence.

In his closing remarks, Sami shared, "It was my high honour to serve India and be part of this noble process." His words resonate with the pride and responsibility that comes with being part of such a prestigious initiative, reinforcing his commitment to supporting India’s cultural and artistic legacy.