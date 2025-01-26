Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Adnan Sami expresses gratitude after serving on Padma awards committee: ‘I am profoundly grateful’

BySamarth Goyal
Jan 26, 2025 11:18 AM IST

Singer Adnan Sami expressed gratitude for being nominated to the Padma Awards Committee, and called it an honor to celebrate India’s remarkable achievers.

Renowned musician and singer Adnan Sami recently shared his heartfelt appreciation after being nominated to the esteemed Padma Awards Committee. In a statement, he expressed his profound gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the honor and reflected on the inspiring experience of being part of the selection process.

HT Image
HT Image

"I am profoundly grateful to the Honourable Prime Minister Modi ji for nominating me to the prestigious Padma Awards Committee," Sami remarked, acknowledging the significance of his appointment to the committee. Serving alongside other distinguished members, he found the experience to be both humbling and enriching.

The awardees, as Sami pointed out, hailed from diverse backgrounds, each with their own remarkable story of perseverance and excellence. "It has been an immense privilege to serve alongside distinguished members and be inspired by the remarkable stories of awardees from diverse walks of life," he said.

The Padma Awards, one of India's highest civilian honors, recognize exceptional individuals for their contributions to various fields, and Sami took pride in being a part of the process that identified those whose achievements continue to inspire millions across the nation. The 53-year-old singer extended his warmest congratulations to the 2025 Padma Awardees, applauding their dedication and passion. "Their achievements are a testament to the indomitable spirit of India," he added.

The Padma Awards, instituted in 1954, are conferred in recognition of distinguished service in a variety of fields, including art, literature, science, sports, and public service. Sami highlighted that the achievements of the Padma Awardees were not just personal milestones but embodied the spirit of resilience and innovation that defines India’s growth and global presence.

In his closing remarks, Sami shared, "It was my high honour to serve India and be part of this noble process." His words resonate with the pride and responsibility that comes with being part of such a prestigious initiative, reinforcing his commitment to supporting India’s cultural and artistic legacy.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On