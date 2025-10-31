‘Shameful’: Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s viral pics from balcony anger fans, Sonakshi Sinha calls out invasion of privacy

Star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have always kept their personal lives private. Every now and then, the actors do share sneak peeks of their real life love story on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their happily ever after. But they prefer keeping their private moments to themselves. For instance, last month when Katrina announced her pregnancy with an adorable polaroid shot of her baby bump and daddy-to-be Vicky, it was their choice. But the soon-to-be mother’s viral pictures from her balcony, which surfaced on the internet this morning, were a clear invasion of privacy. And netizens are angry.

This morning, a media portal took to Instagram to share pictures of pregnant Katrina Kaif in the balcony of her Mumbai residence, ahead of her due date. Along with a string of photographs, a caption read: “Exclusive: Exclusive: Katrina Kaif steps out in her balcony while she nears her delivery date.” This post irked several internet users, with many calling the website out for invading the actor’s privacy by clicking photographs without her consent. Among other netizens was fellow Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha, who slammed the post by writing: “What is wrong with you’ll????? Photographing a woman in her own home without consent and publishing it on a public platform???? You’ll are nothing less than criminals. Shameful.” The post has now been removed.

In the comment section below, a social media user wrote, “This is a crime! Police should take action on this person who was taking pic and invade someone privacy,” whereas another comment read, “Disgusting act by ****!! They need to face some sort of legal action. Getting papped publicly when one is aware and getting STALKED in their own home is different and it is disgraceful.” An angry fan wrote, “@vickykaushal09 @katrinakaif please take action,” whereas another comment read, “Do u not know this is crime ?”

Recently, Vicky Kaushal opened up about parenthood. During an appearance at the second edition of the Yuvaa Conclave, the actor was asked what he is most looking forward to about becoming a father. Vicky shared, “Just being a dad (laughs). Really looking forward to it. I think, I think it's a huge blessing and exciting times. Almost there, so fingers crossed. Mujhe lag raha hai main ghar se hi nahi nikalne waala hun.”