Shanaya Kapoor’s debut music video Vibe leaves internet divided; netizens compare her to Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is one star kid whose Bollywood debut has been long-awaited. Over the years, many members of the Kapoor Khandaan, such as Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, made their acting debuts. Even Shanaya’s childhood best friends Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan began their filmy journeys much before her. But she patiently waited her turn. The patience paid off when the teaser of Shanaya’s film Tu Yaa Main released in March, leaving netizens mighty impressed. Well, as we wait for her debut in films, the star kid has now debuted in a music video titled Vibe. Shanaya Kapoor in her debut music video Vibe

Shanaya Kapoor shared the good news along with a teaser of her song Vibe on social media today. She wrote, “My heart’s in this track. My first global collab – Vibe is OUT NOW!” The party track has been helmed by Moroccan-American rapper French Montana and Indian singer Guru Randhawa, starring Shanaya in all her glory. She looks gorgeous, much like her mother and The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor. Even Shanaya’s onscreen presence is graceful and glam, making this music video a fun watch. The music and lyrics are groovy and all in all, Vibe is full of vibe! But netizens had mixed feelings after watching the song, with some vibing and some… not so much.

Some have lauded Shanaya Kapoor, comparing her to the likes of dancing queen Katrina Kaif. For instance, one social media user shared, “I see glimpse of Katrina in her,” whereas another agreed, “2nd Katrina Kaif launched successfully 🔥❤️.” A netizen predicted, “You are going to rule Bollywood,” whereas another wrote, “Next star is born after alia bhatt 😍😍😍@shanayakapoor02.” However, there were also some trolls lurking in the shadows. One such internet user wrote, “ye ek aur bhumi ban gayee.. same face and stiff body... no facial expressions and can't dance to save her life!,” whereas another claimed, “Is it me, or does she look like Bhumi Pednekar Lite? 👀.” A netizen shared, “oh no shanaya i want to like you but this is just horrible,” whereas another opined, “I saw the whole video, somehow. She’s not even vibing. It’s like she’s too stiff and given limited space to move. She’s trying but she’s not being sexy. Guru & French Montana are having more fun and giving a fun, club night chill vibe. Shanaya what is this, Shanaya? You had a chance.”

We are now waiting to witness Shanaya in films. Aanand L Rai’s Tu Yaa Main, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, stars Shanaya and Adarsh Gourav as influencers discussing a collab. Before Tu Yaa Main, Shanaya will be seen in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan with Vikrant Massey, which is set to release on July 11.