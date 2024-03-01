 Shankar Mahadevan: Composing the inflight safety video was challenging - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / Cinema / Shankar Mahadevan: Composing the inflight safety video was challenging

Shankar Mahadevan: Composing the inflight safety video was challenging

BySoumya Vajpayee
Mar 01, 2024 04:11 PM IST

Shankar Mahadevan talks about showcasing India’s cultural and musical diversity.

Soumya Vajpayee

Shankar Mahadevan
Shankar Mahadevan

soumya.vajpayee@hindustantimes.com

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Grammy-winning musician Shankar Mahadevan, who has composed music for Air India’s new inflight safety video, says it’s among his best experiences. Titled Safety Mudras, the video sees artistes performing different Indian dance forms while giving safety instructions. “I kept in mind that this was a very important life instruction that had to be given out, so things had to be clear and precise. As far as the musical creativity was concerned, I wanted to keep it authentic and culturally rich, depicting different Indian dance forms,” says Mahadevan.

A still from the video
A still from the video

Working on the track that is an amalgamation of dance forms from different parts of India was challenging for the composer. He shares, “India is a land of dance and music, and every state has its own classical dance form. So, I had to tie them with a common thread, yet showcase the diversity of our culture, which was quite a challenge.”

A still from the video
A still from the video

The Padma Shri recipient adds that the “feedback I have got” for the music “is incredible”. He adds, “People are thankful that I’ve come up with something that depicts our culture. In fact, many see it as a way of educating the younger generations, making them aware of the varied culture and music that our country has.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Soumya Vajpayee

    Soumya Vajpayee is the Senior Editor (Lifestyle & City) for Hindustan Times HT City (Mumbai and Pune) and writes on music, entertainment and lifestyle.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On