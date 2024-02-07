Shankar Mahadevan shares note of gratitude after Shakti's Grammy win: ‘It’s truly This Moment'

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan is on cloud nine as his and Zakir Hussain's Shakti band won the Best Global Music Album award at the Grammys 2024. Taking to Instagram, Shankar shared a couple of pictures from the event and penned a gratitude note. (Also Read: Shankar Mahadevan on Grammy win: I felt proud to represent India) Shankar Mahadevan poses with his Grammy Award

What Shankar said

In the pictures, the composer and singer can be seen posing with his trophy. He wrote in the caption, "WE DID IT. I never imagined that a band from where I have learnt my music and my musical aesthetics would be the band with whom I would eventually perform and win a Grammy. This is the moment from which I can easily say that dreams do come true. Shakti was a dream which came true! Thank you Almighty for making this happen! It's truly ‘THIS MOMENT.’”

Reactions to Shankar's note

As soon as he uploaded the post, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. One of the users wrote, “Dil se congratulations to all of you. What a proud moment.” Another user commented, "You deserve it sir."

Shankar's acceptance speech

In his acceptance speech at the Grammys, Shankar said, “Thank you boys. Thank you God, family, friends and India. India, we are proud of you.” His shoutout to the nation evoked a loud cheer from the crowd. Shankar also thanked his wife for her constant support. "Last but not the least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife, whom every note of my music is dedicated to," he added.

About Shakti

The group also features guitarist John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan. At the ceremony, Shakti band competed with other artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido. 'This Moment' album was released on June 30 last year.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Shankar said of his historic win, “Being at a place full of world-class international artistes and represent our country, make a mark as Indians and receive accolades made me so happy. I felt proud to represent India, musically.”

The 66th edition of the Grammys was held at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday in Los Angeles.

