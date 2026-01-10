Sharman Joshi opens up on his Bengali film debut with Bhalobashar Morshum and theatre return

Having made a name for himself in the Hindi film industry, Sharman Joshi is now heading to Bengali films with Bhalobashar Morshum. Talking about his experience with the new industry, the actor shares, “I enjoyed making the film. We have a week's schedules still left to complete the entire film. It was exciting for my first time.”

Reflecting on the challenge of performing in a new language, Sharman Joshi shares, "I had the English and the Hindi adaptations of the script, so I used to read them both. Bengali was a foreign language for me altogether. So the chief AD used to sit with me before every scene and spend half an hour or so where I used to mouth all my lines as he guided me. I did it very cleanly and even though I didn't speak the language, I emoted in it."

Ask him if he learnt any Bengali in the process and he quips, "I'm not good with languages, so there is going to be a dubbing artist. Even in fact, the Hindi films that I have done, I hardly remember any of my dialogues. There is this one theatre director, who taught me to forget everything I have done before any new work I take. He taught me to not carry any baggage of my earlier work. So this has become a practice now."