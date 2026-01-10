Sharman Joshi opens up on his Bengali film debut with Bhalobashar Morshum and theatre return
Set to delve into Bengali films with Bhalabashar Morshum, Sharman Joshi talks about the challenge of learning a new language and his return to theatre
Having made a name for himself in the Hindi film industry, Sharman Joshi is now heading to Bengali films with Bhalobashar Morshum. Talking about his experience with the new industry, the actor shares, “I enjoyed making the film. We have a week's schedules still left to complete the entire film. It was exciting for my first time.”
Reflecting on the challenge of performing in a new language, Sharman Joshi shares, "I had the English and the Hindi adaptations of the script, so I used to read them both. Bengali was a foreign language for me altogether. So the chief AD used to sit with me before every scene and spend half an hour or so where I used to mouth all my lines as he guided me. I did it very cleanly and even though I didn't speak the language, I emoted in it."
Ask him if he learnt any Bengali in the process and he quips, "I'm not good with languages, so there is going to be a dubbing artist. Even in fact, the Hindi films that I have done, I hardly remember any of my dialogues. There is this one theatre director, who taught me to forget everything I have done before any new work I take. He taught me to not carry any baggage of my earlier work. So this has become a practice now."
Alongside the Bengali film, the actor also returns to his theatre roots this month as he informs, "There is an English play that I am working on, it's going to open on January 25. It's the language I am most comfortable in, although I have done only one English play in the past. It's two stories in a play, one is a cross cultural romantic comedy drama Dear Sundari, tackling the challenges a language forces and it is very uniquely done. The other story is titled Goodbye kiss and it is a conversation between theatre and an actor leaving the medium. The theatre is represented by a woman."