Is 3 Idiots Sequel in the works? Sharman Joshi reveals as he reflects on 16 years of Aamir Khan, R Madhavan co-starrer

Rajkumar Hirani directed 3 Idiots completes 16 years today, and the film has recently been in the news again with reports of a sequel being in the works with the original cast, actors Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan, doing the rounds. Ask Sharman Joshi if he has been conveyed about this project and he says, "I so hope that happens but I have not been informed yet.” Sharman Joshi on 3 Idiots sequel The actor adds, “On more than a couple of occasions, there has been buzz that the 3 Idiots Sequel is happening. The last time the reports came, it turned out to be for an ad campaign. Let's see, hopefully this time it's true." But does he think there is a scope of a continuation for the story of the three friends from the film? “I am in no position to know but only the master, Raju sir, Abhijat (Joshi, writer) sir and Aamir would be working on it if there is potential.”

Remembering the 2009 film, Sharman says he feels gratitude to get to be a part of that “incredible movie”. “I was in the gym, building six-pack abs when I got the final call from Raju sir. He told me ab 3 saal tak tu gym ki shakal nahi dekhega,” he laughs, adding, “I think of 3 Idiots and a smile comes on my face. That film felt like a fairytale, from the time I heard the story till today.” The actor reveals that it was his 2001 breakthrough film Style that actually got him 3 Idiots. “Style led me to 3 Idiots. Raju sir had seen me in the film and thought that someday he'd cast me in some movie. When we started shooting for 3 Idiots, he mentioned that to me.”