Is 3 Idiots Sequel in the works? Sharman Joshi reveals as he reflects on 16 years of Aamir Khan, R Madhavan co-starrer
As Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots completes 16 years on Christmas, Sharman Joshi reflects on the suicide scene in the film and updates on the film's reported sequel
Rajkumar Hirani directed 3 Idiots completes 16 years today, and the film has recently been in the news again with reports of a sequel being in the works with the original cast, actors Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan, doing the rounds. Ask Sharman Joshi if he has been conveyed about this project and he says, "I so hope that happens but I have not been informed yet.”
The actor adds, “On more than a couple of occasions, there has been buzz that the 3 Idiots Sequel is happening. The last time the reports came, it turned out to be for an ad campaign. Let's see, hopefully this time it's true." But does he think there is a scope of a continuation for the story of the three friends from the film? “I am in no position to know but only the master, Raju sir, Abhijat (Joshi, writer) sir and Aamir would be working on it if there is potential.”
Remembering the 2009 film, Sharman says he feels gratitude to get to be a part of that “incredible movie”. “I was in the gym, building six-pack abs when I got the final call from Raju sir. He told me ab 3 saal tak tu gym ki shakal nahi dekhega,” he laughs, adding, “I think of 3 Idiots and a smile comes on my face. That film felt like a fairytale, from the time I heard the story till today.”
The actor reveals that it was his 2001 breakthrough film Style that actually got him 3 Idiots. “Style led me to 3 Idiots. Raju sir had seen me in the film and thought that someday he'd cast me in some movie. When we started shooting for 3 Idiots, he mentioned that to me.”
One of the most talked about scenes from 3 Idiots is the one where Sharman’s character attempts suicide. Ask him about the turmoil of the scene and he shares, "Everything was planned to the T but just me standing there and emoting in one static place wasn't working for Raju sir. That's when he decided to keep the cut shots of my sister, father and mother, ending with the shot of the lamp thudding on the wall. Then with me on the floor with my leg twisted, that had such a great impact.”
Elaborating on the effect it had on the audience, Sharman shares, “People would call my parents asking if I was doing alright because they didn't believe so. Not just parents, but so many kids were moved by that scene, including my daughter. She was just four when we were at the premiere and she started crying her eyes out seeing that scene. She didn’t stop until I held her in my lap."