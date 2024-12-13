Sharvari: 2024 has been a dream come true with Munjya, Vedaa and Maharaj

Sharvari has had a successful year as an actor, and she couldn’t be any more “grateful”. Not only did Munjya fetch her the box-office numbers, but Vedaa and Maharaj also got her critics’ nod for her acting chops. “This year has been incredible and it’s been a dream come true. I am more grateful for the timing [of this successful period] than anything else,” the 27-year-old tells us. Sharvari

Despite her recent milestones, the actor is relatively new in the space. What is it like to be a newcomer in the industry? “It is exciting because you can experiment a little more. Because you are a young actor, everything has a sense of novelty. People you are working with and even the genres you’re part of feel new. Also, there is so much to learn on set... The passion [of a newcomer] should definitely be preserved,” she shares.

Looking ahead, the actor feels both excited and nervous as she is set to headline Alpha, a project that is currently under production, alongside Alia Bhatt: “The film stems from the Spy Universe franchise, and it is headlined by superstars such as Alia. For me to be the youngest actor is a very big deal. I treat it like a responsibility because there is a lot that rides on my shoulders. So, I just want to deliver.”

Sharvari, who completed a shooting schedule for Alpha in Kashmir, has also been taking up various training sessions for her upcoming role. Ask her about the same, and she responds, “I have been training for a very long time now. In fact, even before the film was announced or given to me, I was given an action-oriented audition. At that time, Adi (Aditya Chopra, producer of Alpha) sir wanted to see if I could pull off the genre and whether I was able to learn. Now, we train every day.”