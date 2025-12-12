Shefali Shah on 25 years of marriage to Vipul Shah: Just because we didn't sit together doesn't mean getting divorced…

She wrote, “25 years of marriage. Miles of ground covered. 45,000 feet above sea level. One celebration. Heading to one holiday. Two seats together but I chose to get myself another seat even though it wasn't next to him. I like a window seat and he prefers aisle for better leg space (In this aircraft there was only one seat next to the window, no aisle)”

She added that it was all about comfort, but some may look at it as something being wrong in their relationship. “No drama, just comfort for both of us. Yes, a lot may say what's a little discomfort for togetherness. Sure. But dismissing your wish or your comfort is not a testimony of a good marriage. The intensity of love doesn't depend on the basis of sharing an armrest. Just coz we didn't sit together doesn't mean we are getting divorced. Because space doesn't mean distance. Togetherness doesn't mean claustrophobia. Bond doesn't mean binding And compromising single, handedly is not companionship,” she wrote.

The duo had reportedly met on a film set, and sparks flew. Shefali and Vipul tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in 2000, and have two sons together: Aryaman and Maurya.

She further confessed in the post, “Our marriage, like many, has been full of ups and downs, easy and difficult, immense unbridled joy and excruciating pain. But through thick and thin, of our bodies, wallets, patience, tolerance and love, we have survived it all. For better or worse of moods, temperaments, ego, adjustments and growth. If this sounds like a perfect marriage, it’s far from it. We have danced together for 25 years. Sometimes in sync, sometimes out of sync. Sometimes I lead and he follows and sometimes it’s vice versa…”