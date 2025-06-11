Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s video allegedly shouting at locals in Croatia leaves netizens divided; watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated her 50th birthday last weekend. On the special occasion, while fans and friends showered her with love and blessings via social media, the Bollywood beauty was busy enjoying an exotic vacation with her family in Croatia. In pictures from her birthday vacay, Shilpa can be seen having the time of her life with husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty, her son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha Kundra along with other loved ones. The birthday girl looks like a goddess in her gold ensemble. But that’s not the only reason why Shilpa is making headlines. A controversial video allegedly featuring her and her husband has now surfaced on the internet. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in Croatia

A day ago, a social media user took to Instagram to share a video, claiming that it features an incident in Croatia where Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra allegedly got into an argument with a local girl. The netizen wrote: “This incident occurred today (9.06.2025) in Hvar Island , Croatia. A foreigner was eating her food and they (Shilpa Shetty and team) were speaking loudly. The foreigner girl asked them to lower their volume however Raj Kundra (Shilpa Shetty’s Husband) replied by saying “You Don’t Know Who We Are.” I could not record that line on the video because it was very sudden.” In this video, we hear a woman say, “Eat your food and then go. Don’t talk to us. We don’t want to hear you.” However, you can’t see Shilpa, Shamita or Raj anywhere. After this video, the self-proclaimed ‘eye-witness’ shared a picture of Shilpa at the restaurant where the incident apparently occurred.

This video has now left the internet divided, with some trolling Shilpa and Raj. For instance, a social media user claimed, ““You don’t who we are” 🤡🤡 lol she’ll google him only to see all those sleazy cases filed against him,” whereas another comment read, “Clearly money can't buy manners or basic etiquette.” A netizen shared, “Money can’t buy class,” whereas another wrote, “You don't know who we are? Mask man jo cherha chupake ghumta hai desh mein. sharam toh hai nhi.”

However, some netizens refuse to believe the claim, as neither Shilpa nor Raj are visible in the video. One such fan stated, “I could see everyone except shilpa and her husband,” whereas another wrote, “This video does not prove anything 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️.” A comment read, “Are Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra even in the room with us?”

What are your thoughts on this viral video?