Shogun, The Frog, Senna and Griselda: Top10 foreign language OTT shows of 2024

2024 was an exciting year for international television, with a diverse range of foreign-language shows hitting OTT platforms across genres. From thrilling crime dramas like The Frog and Gangs of Oslo to historical epics such as Shōgun, the year offered something for every viewer. These shows, hailing from different corners of the globe, have already captivated both critics and audiences with their compelling narratives, intricate character development, and cultural nuances. Whether it's the gripping true-crime tale of Griselda or the haunting mystery of The Asunta Case, it's clear that 2024 is a year marked by some of the finest international content to date. Here's a look at the top 10 foreign-language shows that have made their mark this year, each a testament to the power of global storytelling. Griselda, Shogun and The Frog are some of the best foreign language shows released on OTT this year.

Don’t Come Home (Thai)

A Thai mystery drama in which the story revolves around Varee and her teenage daughter Min, who return to Varee’s childhood home, only to uncover chilling family secrets and experience eerie supernatural occurrences. The series masterfully blends psychological tension with emotional depth, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. The show has received praise for its atmospheric visuals and haunting narrative. Critics have highlighted its ability to create a suspenseful, slow-burn thriller with a deeply human core, making it one of the most talked-about Thai dramas of the year. If you’re a fan of stories that combine psychological intrigue with a touch of the supernatural, Don’t Come Home's gripping narrative and relatable characters make it both chilling and profoundly moving.

The Frog (South Korean)

Captivating audiences with its layered storytelling, set in a small South Korean town, the series follows a mysterious summer visitor whose arrival unravels the dark secrets of the local residents. The show examines morality and hidden guilt through an intense, suspense-filled narrative. The series has been celebrated for its brilliant character development and mind-bending plot twists. Critics have praised its unique take on the psychological crime genre, making it a standout in South Korean drama this year. Fans of thrillers like Stranger or Signal will enjoy the show’s intricate storytelling and powerful performances. Its exploration of human flaws and moral ambiguity makes it an unforgettable watch.

Senna (Portuguese)

Senna is a biographical series that premiered this year, which chronicles the life and legacy of Ayrton Senna, the legendary Brazilian Formula 1 driver who became a global icon for his extraordinary talent and charisma. Spanning his rise to fame and his tragic demise, the series is both an inspiring and heart-wrenching tribute to a motorsport legend. Although relatively new, Senna has been praised for its emotional storytelling and stunning visuals, with critics applauding its detailed portrayal of Senna’s life and its ability to engage even those unfamiliar with Formula 1. Whether you’re a motorsport fan or simply love a well-told biographical drama, Senna offers an intimate glimpse into the highs and lows of one of the greatest athletes in history.

Crashing Eid (Arabic)



A Saudi Arabian comedy series that premiered this year. The four-part miniseries follows Razan, a Saudi woman living in the UK with her teenage daughter, Lamar. Razan plans to marry Sameer, her British-Pakistani fiancé. She returns to Jeddah to celebrate Eid with her family, and Sameer decides to join them uninvited, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings. The series gained popularity for its authentic portrayal of Saudi family dynamics and its humorous take on cultural differences. It addresses themes such as women's independence and societal expectations, resonating with both local and international audiences. Crashing Eid stands out as one of the best foreign-language shows released on OTT this year due to its engaging storyline, strong performances, and its ability to tackle sensitive topics with humor and grace. The series offers a fresh perspective on Saudi culture, making it a must-watch for those interested in diverse storytelling.

Griselda (Spanish)

Griselda tells the true story of Griselda Blanco, a notorious Colombian drug lord who became a powerful figure in the cocaine trade. The series, starring Sofia Vergara in the titular role, captures her ruthless rise and the deadly consequences of her actions. With dark, thrilling storytelling, it offers a fascinating glimpse into one of the most infamous women in criminal history. Griselda has been praised for its captivating storytelling and strong performances, offering a chilling portrayal of its protagonist. For those who enjoy biographical crime dramas with powerful characters and intense drama, Griselda provides a riveting look into the world of one of history’s most infamous criminals.

Gangs of Oslo (Norwegian)

Gangs of Oslo offers a gritty look at the criminal underworld of Norway's capital. The series dives into the violent world of organized crime, examining loyalty, betrayal, and survival. With taut suspense and well-developed characters, the show presents a chilling portrayal of Oslo’s criminal factions. Gangs of Oslo has earned praise for its dark atmosphere and strong character arcs. If you’re drawn to intense crime dramas with complex characters and unpredictable storylines, Gangs of Oslo will not disappoint.

Crooks (German)

Crooks offers a fresh and satirical take on the heist genre, combining sharp wit with unpredictable twists. This German series follows a group of amateur criminals as their schemes spiral out of control. With an IMDb rating of 8.1, it’s been celebrated for its clever writing and engaging humor, appealing to fans of dark comedies like Fargo.

The Asunta Case (Spanish)

This Spanish true-crime series delves into the mysterious death of 12-year-old Asunta Basterra, blending real footage, reenactments, and expert analysis. The show meticulously examines the investigation and trial, offering a comprehensive view of one of Spain’s most notorious cases. With an IMDb rating of 7.6, it’s a compelling watch for true crime enthusiasts who enjoy unraveling real-life mysteries.

1992 (Spanish)

A Spanish thriller that captivates with its suspenseful storytelling and complex characters. After her husband's mysterious death in an explosion, Amparo teams up with Richi, a former cop turned alcoholic security guard, to uncover the truth. The series stands out for its gripping plot, where murders follow a chilling pattern, and its focus on character-driven drama. Critics praise its unpredictable twists, emotional depth, and strong performances, particularly the chemistry between Amparo and Richi. With its mix of intrigue, mystery, and personal struggles, 1992 is a must-watch for fans of thrilling, character-focused dramas.

Shōgun (Japanese)

A historical drama series, adapted from James Clavell's bestselling novel, the series is set in 17th-century Japan and delves into the complex political and cultural dynamics of the era. The show has been lauded for its authentic portrayal of feudal Japan, compelling storytelling, and strong performances. The show has received widespread critical acclaim, holding a high rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It made history at the 2024 Emmy Awards by winning a record-breaking 18 Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, Best Actor for Hiroyuki Sanada, and Best Actress for Anna Sawai. It offers a richly detailed and immersive experience into Japanese history, with intricate character development and a gripping narrative. Its award-winning performances and production quality make it a must-watch for fans of historical dramas and epic storytelling.

These shows not only break linguistic and cultural barriers but also redefine storytelling on OTT platforms. From historical epics to contemporary dramas, they are a testament to the universal appeal of compelling narratives. Add these gems to your watchlist for an unforgettable viewing experience.