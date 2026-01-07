Shubman Gill Meets British social media star KSI In Mumbai

Cricketer Shubman Gill who is set to make his return to international cricket following a brief hiatus, with the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, met British social media star KSI In Mumbai. Shubman Gill with KSI

Ahead of his return, Gill shared a series of photographs on social media with British internet personality KSI, drawing considerable attention from fans. The images show the two spending time together, a collaboration that was met with pleasant surprise by followers. Gill captioned the Instagram post, “Fun times only.”

KSI who is a popular YouTuber, musician, and professional boxer arrived in India on Wednesday. He is expected to divide his time between Mumbai and Delhi during his visit.



On his India schedule is a fan meet where he will be joined by artistes Carryminati, Tanmay Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan and Samay Raina. He is also expected to meet rapper-singer Badshah.



According to reports, KSI views India as an important creative and cultural market and wants to strengthen and expand his ties with Indian audiences and content creators through these collaborations.