Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals Ishaan Khatter is locked in for Gully Boy 2 in new interview: ‘We have an inside joke..’

Siddhant Chaturvedi just dropped a major Bollywood bombshell and it involves a surprise no one saw coming. In a new interview with Hesha Chimah from Varinder Chawla, the actor accidentally (on purpose) revealed that Ishaan Khatter might be onboard for Gully Boy 2, in what sounds like the industry’s most unexpected sequel crossover. Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi

While discussing his latest film Dhadak 2, Siddhant casually let the news slip in the middle of an amusing story involving Ishaan. As it turns out, Siddhant didn’t even know his own film was titled Dhadak 2 until Ishaan told him. “So what happened was, initially, I signed on the film, which was untitled at that time, and we didn't know that it was going to be called Dhadak 2. So then later on, I didn’t know okay — I mean we were shooting and we went on shoot without it being called Dhadak 2. We did not have a title,” Siddhant said.

He continued, explaining how Ishaan spilled the beans: “I met Ishaan at a screening which Zoya had kept for one of the films, and he said, ‘Oh so you’re doing Dhadak 2,’ and I’m like no… Dhadak 2? He’s like ‘Ya your film’s called Dhadak 2,’ and I was like, ‘Tujhe kaise pata, mujhe hi nahi pata.’ So he got to know, obviously somehow, and then I got to know its being called Dhadak 2. Then everyone got to know eventually. But he was the one who told me before I knew, and I’ve gone and shot half of the script there. Without me knowing, and he knows.”

Siddhant was quick to give Ishaan his flowers: “But fair you know, he’s started the franchise and he was fabulous in that. And I know this will at least, be at par.” Then came the real kicker — what started as a light-hearted inside joke between the two may have just turned into a hint at the casting of Gully Boy 2. “And we have an inside joke… Do you know Akshay Kumar from Ajnabee? It’s like Dhadak 2 x Gully Boy 2,” Siddhant teased, making a switch gesture.

Akshay Kumar from Ajnabee

The implication? Ishaan may just be stepping into Gully Boy territory, while Siddhant carries forward the Dhadak legacy. Siddhant made his Bollywood debut as MC Sher in Gully Boy (2019), where he stole hearts as Ranveer Singh’s mentor. On the other hand, Ishaan’s breakout moment came with Dhadak (2018), opposite Janhvi Kapoor. If the switch is real, it could mark a full-circle moment for both stars, and an exciting development for fans of both franchises.

About Dhadak 2

Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, Dhadak 2 stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. A spiritual sequel to Dhadak and a remake of the acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018), the film tackles love across caste lines and the tragedy that follows. As for Gully Boy 2, nothing official has been announced yet. But with this revelation, fans might want to keep an eye on Zoya Akhtar’s casting calls.