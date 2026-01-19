Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s unseen video from 2016 goes viral, when Saraayah’s parents shared a warm hug

The viral 2016 trend is all over social media right now, with many celebrities throwing it back to a decade ago with nostalgic posts. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was busy on the Dream Team tour with Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, whereas Kareena Kapoor Khan was pregnant with son Taimur Ali Khan. Well, amid all the throwback posts, a video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani casually bumping into each other went viral. This clip was recorded almost a decade before they became parents to their daughter Saraayah Malhotra.

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra reportedly fell in love while shooting their 2021 film Shershaah . Their real-life romance beautifully translated onscreen, winning hearts. But back in 2016, the two were busy with their respective acting careers. Sid was on the Dream Team tour and was also promoting Kapoor & Sons with Alia Bhatt and Fawad Khan. Kiara, on the other hand, had just started out in the industry and was gearing up for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story , her second film release. In this viral video where they crossed paths much before falling in love, Sidharth is seen walking out of a building whereas Kiara is standing outside. The two smile and greet each other with a handshake before going in for a hug.

The caption on this viral video reads: “Since everyone is in their 2016 flashback era, here's Sid Kiara in 2016 blissfully unaware that after 10 years they will have a baby together.” Sharing the same on her Instagram story, Kiara had written: “Aww and just like that 2016 feels special now 😂.” Showering love on the video, a fan gushed, “God's plan after 10 years happily married life with baby girl💜💜,” whereas another comment read, “Come on @kiaraaliaadvani you liked him since forever.. please tell me which god you prayed to😭 also send me a pinch of luck please🥹.”

In 2023, post secretly dating for two years, Kiara and Sidharth finally made their relationship official on social media after getting married in a big fat wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Last year, Sid and Kiara became parents to a baby girl. They named their darling daughter Saraayah Malhotra.