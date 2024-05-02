Silence 2 actor Prachi Desai: I don’t take the pressure if I don't have a release in a year

After Rock On 2 in 2016, actor Prachi Desai did not have any release for almost five years, until web film Silence happened in 2021. Now that the film’s second instalment has released recently, the actor tells us that the hiatus wasn’t intentional at all. Prachi Desai, last seen in Silence 2 on Zee5, talks about her unintentional hiatus

“I have always wanted to know where I went, where I had to come back from,” she quips, adding, “But yes, I am that person who doesn’t take unnecessary pressure if I don’t have a release in a certain year. Honestly, I don’t feel the need to be out there so much. I don’t think much about going out of sight and out of mind. I understand the nature of the business is such, more so with the advent of social media, everything is out there. But, I just don’t let any such pressure get to me.”

Clarifying further why the gap happened between her last big screen outing, and her return through the web medium, Prachi cites Covid-19 outbreak as one of the major reasons. “After Rock On 2, maybe one or two years went by without anything, and then something got delayed. Then, Covid happened and that period got extended without any release, but post that I have just enjoyed myself thoroughly. With OTT booming and all of us getting to do so much work, and I have taken up so many interesting things. I have just forgotten about that period,” says the actor, who made her Telugu debut with web show Dhootha (2023) co-starring Naga Chaitanya.

“It was my first ever project in that language, so I was extremely nervous, but it turned out to be one of my best working experiences,” the 35-year-old continues, “They are so incredibly well prepared. Before coming on the set, they know that this is someone who does not know the language, they are very respectful about that and completely there to help you with it. In this series, it was fantastic because our director Vikram let me find my process and a way to memorise these words that I didn’t know.”

Focussed on picking projects that offer her a range of roles to play, the actor is sure to not let the medium be a deciding factor. “I just want to make the most of everything that comes my way. The dynamics may change [while working on different mediums], but your job as an actor stays the same. One thing in mind would be to not repeat and do the same stuff,” concludes the actor, hoping to do a love story sometime.