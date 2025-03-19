Amid Gal Gadot feud, Snow White's Rachel Zegler shares controversial take on Hollywood friendships

The Snow White versus Evil Queen dynamic seems to be coming to life ahead of the release of the steeped-in-controversy live action remake of the Disney classic. All's seemingly not well between Snow White leads Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler. Rumours of incompatibility, be it in perspective or even politics, have been filtering out from the sets for a while now, though both have consistently been putting forth a professional front as they make their way through the aggressive press tour in the run up to the film's release. Rachel Zegler admits to have a tough time with Hollywood friendships amid reports of feud with Snow White co-star Gal Gadot(Photos: Instagram/rachelzegler, gal_gadot)

Amid the same, in her interview to Allure, Rachel has opened up about how Hollywood may not be the most friendly environment when it comes to finding a girl gang. Excerpts from her hot take read, "All I’m ever really looking for in this business is a sister and they’re not always easy to find. We're often told that other women have to be your competition, and I don't subscribe to that...So, the second that there's any intimidation or competition, just put on 'Girl, so confusing' by Charli XCX and talk it out".

Now while it'd be easy to take this statement out of context, the primary cause of the reported feud between Rachel and Gal, seems to be their opposing stances on the Israel-Palestine conflict, what with the Israel-born Gal professing for the release of Israeli hostages while Rachel uses her platform to voice her support for Palestine.

Coming back to her take on Hollywood friendships, Rachel went on to share, "I really do believe in championing your friends and championing your coworkers, whether you're close with them or not. I've come to know that in the last couple of years, in search of female friendship in the industry, there is room for all of us no matter what anybody else will have you think".

The Snow White live-action film will be releasing in theatres on March 21.