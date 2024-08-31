Sona Mohapatra on Hema Committee report: Public memory is short, it often forgives these perverts quickly

Sona Mohapatra has never seen herself as a victim; rather, she views her journey as one of a fighter battling against sexual harassment in her career. Mohapatra was among the first voices to publicly accuse music composer Anu Malik of making lewd comments and harassing her. Sona Mohapatra

Despite her early advocacy, the #MeToo movement faced a gradual decline over time. However, the recent Hema Committee report, which exposed the pervasive power dynamics and casting couch culture in the Malayalam film industry, has reignited discussions on these critical issues.

When asked if positive changes can be anticipated following this report, Mohapatra reflects, “I do believe it is better than before in the Hindi film industry. The conversations have raised awareness about appropriate behaviour in the workplace for sure. Many production houses have put some redressal mechanisms in place where there is a form available for people to report untoward behaviour and escalate matters. There is a better awareness of the POSH guidelines too. The world is getting better and that is a wonderful feeling to carry.”

Mohapatra, who faced professional setbacks for speaking out against injustice, remained undeterred. She emphasises the importance of persistence despite the challenges. "Public memory is indeed short and forgives these perverts in a jiffy. While I am finally back on the saddle after my vanwaas having launched a new show, Lal Pari Mastani, making my own documentary and winning awards across the world, I do believe this report is a validation of what many of us are fighting for—safer workplaces and winning, based on merit and fair opportunity," she asserts.

Reflecting on her professional struggles, Mohapatra recounts being "thrown out" as a judge from a music reality show. "I couldn’t pay out my team that year, having even lost a USA tour, and had to eventually let go of them. I was branded a troublemaker, a difficult professional, and till date no TV channel has called me back to make amends," she says, adding, “Meanwhile, the perverts- who multiple including myself named- are happily back on national TV with youngsters around them. All of them including Anu Malik, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl, and several others found space in the public domain to gloat over the fact that it is very much a man’s world.”

Mohapatra also notes the public's reaction to her stand. "Many men and even women I know are of the belief that people like me should let bygones be bygones and move on."

"Some like Sonu Nigam expressed deep concern and sympathy for Anu (Malik) losing work in the public domain while they demanded hard proof from the survivors. That a 15-year-old Shweta Pandit shared her disturbing experience with him or several others, that didn’t hurt him (Nigam) that much; Anu losing some temporary work did!" she wraps up.

We attempted to reach out to Anu Malik, Kailash Kher, Vikas Bahl and Sonu Nigam, but they were unavailable for a comment.