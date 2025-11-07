Sonu Nigam: Never thought my songs could resonate with today’s youth

"To me, success came in compartments. It was never overnight," says musician Sonu Nigam, who has been a part of Indian music for over three decades. From romantic numbers to devotional tracks, his range and versatility have made him one of the most recognizable singers in the country. Sonu Nigam

Reflecting on his journey, Sonu recalls, "My first break came from Gulshan Kumarji when I was 19. Then Sa Re Ga Ma in 1995 changed everything for me. It brought me into people's homes and helped them see me beyond just a playback singer. It gave me credibility."

Over the years, Sonu has delivered some of Hindi cinema's memorable songs: Yeh Dil Deewana (Pardes, 1997), Suraj Hua Maddham (Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, 2001), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), and others. The singer feels that a song's success can never be predicted, as seen in how 26 years after the release of his original song Bijuriya (1999), the song's remake version went viral. Even today, his older tracks often resurface on social media, finding new listeners.

"I never imagined that a song recorded in 1994 or '95 would be trending again in 2025," he admits. "Back then, there was no concept of reels or short videos. It's interesting to see how my songs reach younger audiences now," says Sonu, adding: "My son fell in love with my song Suna Suna (2011). When he saw the video for the first time, he complimented me, 'You looked good with long hair and a beard'."

Despite the ever-changing industry, new trends, and music styles, the 51-year-old singer believes in keeping his approach simple while creating music and receiving feedback for it. "I don't have social media on my phone. If something has to be posted, my office does it. I don't read comments or feedback online. I focus on doing my work honestly and leave the rest to the universe. It has always known what's best for me."

The singer, who is gearing up for his seven-city tour 'Satrangi Re', feels that the current generation of singers is blessed with "incredible talent". "Those who are famous are very good, and even those who aren't yet well known are also great. It's a good time for music," says Sonu.

The 52-year-old singer has focused on creating originals instead of focusing on remixes and has a different approach to the same. "If old songs are recreated respectfully and with class, it's a healthy thing," he explains. "My song Bijuriya, which was released in 1999, is trending again after 26 years. When done well, it helps introduce good music to a new audience."

Ask him how he handle the shortcomings and audiences scrutiny, the singer says, "I know my shortcomings. Everyone has their own areas to improve. I work on mine constantly. I don't believe I'm the best; I just keep learning." Even after decades of performing, he admits that being on stage still makes him alert. "I do get nervous before concerts. That nervousness keeps me prepared. You can never take the audience or your art for granted," he ends.