Sonu Nigam reflects on global music, cross-border artistry and the role of AI

Singer Sonu Nigam has been in the music industry long enough to witness the tides shift — and still remains grounded in his craft. In a heartfelt and revealing chat with Sonal Kalra on The Right Angle, the singer reflected on the changing landscape of Indian music — from receiving unexpected love for his latest romantic track, to the increasingly global appeal of Indian artists, and the deeper questions of respect, borders, and artistic freedom. Sonu Nigam spoke about the growing trend of collaborations between Indian and international artists

First up, speaking about the overwhelming response to his latest song in Param Sundari, Sonu admitted he was moved to tears. “I was literally sobbing in gratitude. My voice just fit Siddharth’s face so well—it was like he was singing in my voice,” he shared.

The conversation then moved to global collaborations, something Sonu has long been part of — having worked with Britney Spears and Avicii years ago. “Back then, India wasn’t open to it. There was resistance from both sides — Bollywood fans and EDM loyalists. But now, things have changed. We’re celebrating these crossovers,” he said, while talking about the recent collaboration between Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh for the song, Sapphire, and Sonu also hinted at an international project he’ll announce soon.

On the more complex issue of India banning Pakistani artists, Sonu didn’t shy away. Recalling his 2004 concert in Karachi that was disrupted by a bomb blast, he expressed deep disappointment at how the incident was later trivialized. “There was chaos, panic, the army had to step in — and yet some called it a ‘small blast’ and mocked me for reacting. That hurt. I felt disrespected.”

Though he maintains personal friendships with Pakistani artists like Ali Zafar, Sonu said the lack of mutual respect changed his perspective. “I’ve always believed in art beyond borders. But now, I also believe — jahan nahi sammaan, wahan se prasthan.”

On AI’s growing role in music, his message was simple: don’t fear it, outcreate it. “AI can only recycle. You create something new — it can’t touch you.”